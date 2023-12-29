Behind the Lens: Vanessa Laurie

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff

A BMX rider in mid-air at the New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival. “This is such a fun and surreal shot. It looks like the rider is floating in the clouds. It was so windy on the day and the clouds were moving really fast and the riders were moving through the air at speed as well. I was trying to get the clouds and the riders in the right place for my shot. It took me a while but it paid off.”