Behind the Lens: Vanessa Laurie Vanessa Laurie 05:00, Dec 29 2023 VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Brian Clark helped out and worked at New Plymouth prison when it was open. He had many stories to tell about the “boys on the hill”. “Brian was a retired radio host and he used that radio voice to give real life to these hilarious stories about the characters at the prison and all the hi-jinks they got up - escapes included. It’s one of my favourite portraits because the angle captures the essence of his character and the dark, moody background fits the stories he was telling.”
Vanessa Laurie began her career shooting underwater photos of tourists diving on Great Barrier Reef. She started as a visual journalist with the Taranaki Daily News in 2021 and was a finalist in the Voyager Media Awards in her first year. She shares her favourite images of 2023 as part of
Stuff's Behind the Lens series. VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Anzac Day dawn parade around the New Plymouth cenotaph. “I love the colours of this picture. It’s always a challenge to shoot dawn parades. It’s usually so dark that everything is a silhouette.You either get the sunset, or the people, you struggle to get both. But this was the perfect light where I could see enough of the people but still get the beauty of the dawn sunrise.”
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park in autumn is always full of red and orange hues. “The composition of this shot made it stand out for me. It looks as though the lens has managed to see through the foliage and capture the graceful solitude of a kererū in the waning days of autumn.”
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
A BMX rider in mid-air at the New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival. “This is such a fun and surreal shot. It looks like the rider is floating in the clouds. It was so windy on the day and the clouds were moving really fast and the riders were moving through the air at speed as well. I was trying to get the clouds and the riders in the right place for my shot. It took me a while but it paid off.”