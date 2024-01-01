Behind the Lens: Lisa Burd Lisa Burd 05:00, Jan 01 2024 LISA BURD/Stuff
Hazel Robinson has spent decades volunteering at the Hāwera Foodbank. “From the get-go I took a liking to Hazel. She had such a regal queen-like hairdo. For 45 years she’s been volunteering at the foodbank in Hawera and in her office it’s like time has stood still. I wanted to capture her in an environment where she felt completely comfortable and her office is that space.”
For most of her career,
Lisa Burd has been a documentary filmmaker but has now turned her hand to visual journalism at the Taranaki Daily News. She loves the challenge of capturing the essence of each story presented, and the quick turn around of the news cycle keeps her on her toes. She shares her favourite images from 2023 as part of Stuff's Behind the Lens series. LISA BURD/Stuff
Belgian tourist Lisa Quirin came to Taranaki Maunga to hike the trails. “I was sent to illustrate a story about increasing tourist numbers and got talking to Lisa at the North Egmont Visitor Centre car park, where she was staying overnight in a van. She had the idea to jump in the picture because she said travelling made her feel so free. So I took her over to a blue van, which matched her two-tone top and set her jumping.”
LISA BURD/Stuff
Nao Enomoto and Reuben Fergusson opened the Pawtea Kennels and Cattery near Patea in South Taranaki. “Photographing dogs is never easy and dogs and people together is even harder. I gave up trying to get them all to be looking at the camera, and took this photo of Nao and Reuben off the cuff. Everyone, even the dogs, look relaxed and happy and I think it really captures their relaxed and humble personalities.”
LISA BURD/Stuff
Dillan Robson had a great day whitebaiting on the Waitara River in September. “I only had about 10 minutes to get a shot of a whitebaiter before my next job and Dillan was the only one fishing on the river. He was not keen to have his photo taken but I had to make it work, so I convinced him it was such a perfect day for a photo that he would be doing his town proud. It took a bit of doing, but eventually he showed me what he’d caught and with Taranaki Maunga in the background, I thought it made a great picture of the town. I’ve been told since that his family bought the photo for him.”