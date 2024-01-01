Behind the Lens: Lisa Burd

LISA BURD/Stuff

Dillan Robson had a great day whitebaiting on the Waitara River in September. “I only had about 10 minutes to get a shot of a whitebaiter before my next job and Dillan was the only one fishing on the river. He was not keen to have his photo taken but I had to make it work, so I convinced him it was such a perfect day for a photo that he would be doing his town proud. It took a bit of doing, but eventually he showed me what he’d caught and with Taranaki Maunga in the background, I thought it made a great picture of the town. I’ve been told since that his family bought the photo for him.”