Facebook plans to divert extremists, using military videos to identify terror attacks

Facebook has announced changes to the way it combats violent extremism online, including programmes to turn people away from hate groups in Australia and New Zealand.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said while some policy changes predate the March 15 terror attack in Christchurch, the event had "strongly influenced" its direction since.

It is also using first-person military videos to train artificial intelligence to faster identify terror attacks like the live-streamed Christchurch massacre.

But one researcher says that, while it's good to be looking at ways to disrupt radicalisation, there are bigger changes to be made to the way social networks cause harm by exposing people to more and more radical content.

The mass shooting in two Christchurch mosques was designed to go viral, with the gunman live streaming the attack on Facebook. The video was viewed about 4000 times before Facebook removed it, but by then it had been saved and shared around the world.

Months later a three-page pledge dubbed the "Christchurch call to action", presented by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at an international summit, called on governments and technology companies to work together to eliminate terrorist and extremist content online.

"[The attack] highlighted where we needed to improve detection and enforcement against violent extremist content," Facebook said.

In March, in the United States, the platform rolled out a program diverting users searching for white supremacist content to Life After Hate, a nonprofit that helps people leave hate groups. Today, the company confirmed it's expanding the initiative to Australia, Indonesia, and hopefully New Zealand.

In Australia and Indonesia, when people search for terms associated with hate and extremism, they will be directed to EXIT Australia and ruangngobrol.id respectively; local organisations staffed by former extremists providing crisis intervention, education, support groups and outreach.

"We'll continue to seek out partners in countries around the world where local experts are working to disengage vulnerable audiences from hate-based organisations." The company is currently exploring potential collaborations in New Zealand.

FACEBOOK Facebook has announced changes to extremist content policies ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's stock take of progress since the Christchurch Call

The work is being led by a 350-member multi-disciplinary team of safety and counterterrorism experts. Other updates include improving detection and enforcement of terrorist content, and sharing more information about efforts to combat hate, including metrics on regional terrorist organisations.

"We know that bad actors will continue to attempt to skirt our detection with more sophisticated efforts and we are committed to advancing our work and sharing our progress."

London's Metropolitan Police will share video of its firearms officers in training with Facebook, Reuters reported.

Facebook's global director for counterterrorism policy, Brian Fishman, told AAP that using first-person battle videos was something which might not have "happened in the same way previously" but "it's not something where you can just flip a switch and there's a silver bullet and all of a sudden every technique is functioning at full force against every organisation."

He also maintained that Facebook Live still served a valuable purpose. "We've seen it used in recent weeks and months by protesters in Hong Kong fighting for democracy," he said.

Facebook also tracks people when they're not using the app or website, but Fishman said there were difficulties in using that information to flag potential threats. He said that was a conversation to have with governments about laws allowing that sort of information to be collected and used.

"For example, when is it appropriate to utilise signals from different platforms to identify potential threats?" he said. "When there is regulation that prevents that or it is ambiguous, that puts us in a tricky place."

Researcher and co-director of think tank The Workshop, Marianne Elliott, said she'd like to see governments and technology companies investing more in evaluating the effectiveness of "redirect interventions".

"These interventions are positive, but they shouldn't replace the bigger, more structural questions questions about what technology companies are doing about their algorithms."

(Content on social media platforms is promoted based on an individual's online behaviour and recommendation algorithms. Unfortunately, those algorithms have learnt radical content promotes engagement.)

While applauded as a good first step, many criticised the Christchurch Call as vague and lacking in accountability. Within weeks, for example, Amazon-owned live streaming platform, Twitch, broadcast footage of the massacre for more than 30 minutes without consequence.

However, Ardern has said she will continue the country's leadership on the Christchurch Call by providing a stock take on progress made by countries, technology companies and civil society at the United Nations General Assembly next week.

- With AAP