More young people are meeting online friends in person

"I think parents need to have more conversations with their children about what they're doing online," says Sergeant Dean McEntee

In the early years of the internet, online friendships were seen as weird and potentially dangerous. Now, online dating apps have become the most popular way for couples to meet.

As always, children are observing and learning, and, increasingly, wanting to bring their online friendships into the real world, too.

A new Netsafe study has revealed 10 per cent of young people in New Zealand have had a face-to-face interaction with someone they first met online.

Older children were more likely to have progressed to an offline meetup; nearly 20 per cent of 15 to 17-year-old respondents said they had, compared to 10 per cent of 12 to 14-year-olds and three per cent of 9 to 11-year-olds.

The research was conducted as part of Netsafe's second report as a member of the Global Kids Online network. The full report, with further findings from Ngā taiohi matihiko o Aotearoa – New Zealand Kids Online, will be published early next year.

Nearly 40 per cent of all respondents reported online interactions with people they hadn't previously met. Again, interactions were more common among older children; 54 per cent of 15 to 17-year olds, compared to 23 per cent of 9 to 11-year olds and 38 per cent of 12 to 14-year olds.

Netsafe CEO Martin Cocker says for most young people, online connections are positive. However: "It's important parents explain how easy it is for someone to pretend to be someone else online, how to work out if the person is who they say they are, the need to protect personal information and what they should do if they start to feel uncomfortable."

But rather than telling children not to engage with strangers online, a better approach is to educate them about healthy relationships, says Sergeant Dean McEntee, a school community services supervisor in Auckland.

McEntee heads a team of eight officers who work with 145 schools on youth education programmes, including cyber safety. He worked as both a police officer and a school teacher before moving into his current role in 2004.

He's witnessed the rise and fall of social networking website Bebo, and the rise and rise of Facebook.

"When I first got involved there was hardly any of this happening," he says. "Now, we're seeing so much social media abuse."

Usually, his team hears through principals, teachers, or even guidance counsellors when a student has engaged with someone online and "it's gone pear-shaped".

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Netsafe CEO Martin Cocker says the school holidays are a good time for parents to check in with what their children are doing online and who they're interacting with.

"We know there are young people engaging regularly with people online they've never met in person."

From his perspective, the main concern is being unable to tell who's "for real", and who's a predator online, owing to the anonymous nature of the internet.

A groomer, he explains, is someone who builds trust with a young person so they can manipulate and abuse them.

"Most of the groomers we come across tend to be sexual groomers. The consequences of something like that happening can, obviously, be really serious."

Often groomers will seek out young people who appear particularly vulnerable.

"[Groomers will] work on what makes that potential victim vulnerable, and then work on what makes them feel safe. They'll reward them with kind words and build up their self-esteem, all to make the child trusting of the groomer."

As the child lowers their guard, the groomer will become more audacious in their requests, such as for pictures or personal information.

"Never trade personal images with someone you've met online," McEntee says. "That's probably one of the biggest calls for our service, in terms of abuse."

SUPPLIED Internet safety expert John Parsons says parents and other family members should befriend children on social networks, not only to keep an eye on what's happening but also to deter "unwanted attention".

A recent investigation by The New York Times highlighted how smartphone cameras, social media, and cloud storage have allowed child sexual abuse images to multiply at an alarming rate online.

The same technologies make it near-impossible to erase photos and videos from the internet. Years after their abuse, some adults still live in fear of being recognised.

McEntee says parents should "trust their gut" if they suspect their child is in danger online. He recommends Netsafe's resources for staying safe online, but says sudden social withdrawal is often a tell-tale sign something's wrong.

As for his advice to parents of children who want to meet online friends in person? "Don't do it. But if a young person says they're hell bent on doing it anyway, parents should always accompany them."

Internet safety expert John Parsons can recall the look of fear in the eyes of a mother whose 11-year-old had planned a physical meeting with an online friend. The friend, the mother later found out, was an adult.

"I have worked with 10 to 12-year-olds who have been on the verge of going to meet people who turn out to be adults trying to lure the child away from the care and oversight of their family," says Parsons, who travels the country delivering cyber security training workshops to workplaces and schools.

Of course, the internet isn't all cyber-bullies and sexual predators. Many young people, particularly those who struggle with face-to-face interactions, have positive experiences with digital forms of communication and friendship.

"Without a doubt, these friendships can and do provide emotional support for these young people. And in some cases, the online friendships are a pathway to the more traditional types of friendships formed in the physical world."

But a person's ability to assess risk during the development of a friendship is "massively reduced" in the digital space, he adds. "That's why sexual predators are drawn to those environments. Because they are target-rich, offender-friendly environments."

Telling children to stop interacting with strangers online isn't practical, Parsons says. "Any child playing an online game is talking to strangers already."

In some workshops, children as young as 11 have asked Parsons why adults are allowed to use apps to meet people, while they aren't.

"In my opinion, children are receiving conflicting messages from parents and from society in general," he says.

He encourages parents to become friends with their children on social networks and teach them how to build a confident, healthy online identity. Teaching them how to leave out personal information is an important part of that, he says.

"Ensure you can always have access to your child's phone to help them stay safe. Talk and ask about their friends and social activity, as a way to reduce the opportunity for cyber-separation to develop. Pay attention to the online games your children play."

It's no consolation, but statistics show children are still more likely to come to harm offline. Youth homicides and abductions by a stranger met online are rare, according to the Crimes Against Children Research Center.

While reliable information on the online predator problem remains scarce, studies have found online-mediated sex crimes against children represented about 3 per cent of the total arrests for those types of crimes in the United States.

Stuff's Homicide Report, the first publicly searchable database of homicides in New Zealand, showed child victims most commonly died at the hands of those charged with taking care of them.