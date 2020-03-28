iPad Pro review: Is the 2020 iPad Pro too good?

OPINION: Allow me to start by stating the obvious. The 2020 iPad Pro is the best tablet money can buy.

Apple has given the device - that was already way ahead of its competitors - an excellent new camera set-up, a slightly faster processor, LiDAR, and five studio-quality mics.

But best of all, the launch coincides with the new iPadOS software update that brings with it a feature we've all be crying out for - mouse support.

It's massive news. It represents a big change of tune from Tim Cook and co - as, for the past several years, we've been told that the iPad is designed to be a touch device. And if you want to use a mouse, we should get a MacBook.

I always found this frustrating for the simple reason that I find it really difficult to work without a mouse.

That meant my iPad Mini and iPad Pro were expensive, and largely redundant, devices. In fact, I really only used them for two pretty basic tasks: Watching Netflix on planes and babysitting my two-year-old nephew via Disney+.

Not anymore. Now that the iPad Pro - and any iPad that can update to iPadOS 13.4 - can support mouse (finally), it's a device that has a new lease of life. One you can do proper, grown-up, work on.

Apple always claimed this was the case; the iPad could replace your laptop. And while this was technically true, relying on a fat finger, or Apple Pencil, to smudge its way through a full working day wasn't practical.

Anyone who's tried to send an email, or edit a spreadsheet, on an iPad will be familiar with this pain. But the iPad has become so much more than that.

High-end third-party apps have, in theory, transformed the iPad Pro into a semi-pro video editing device, or Podcast studio, or dozens of other professional creative tasks.

Blocking the option of mouse support for those scenarios was always a crazy stance by Apple.

I've been using the new iPad Pro with a Magic Trackpad 2 for the past week to find if it was as good as I hoped it would be. And the answer is yes. Or close enough, at least.

Using an iPad with a mouse isn't exactly the same as using a MacBook or laptop, but it's a big improvement. Intuitive gestures to switch between apps, or undo/redo actions, make using the Pro quick and easy.

In short, mouse support adds a dimension of precision to the iPad that it's been missing for too long.

In a world where a lot of people are currently working from home, the new iPad Pro's portability and flexibility can't be rivalled. Desk, sofa, bed, kitchen bench, garden, car. You name it, and you'll be able to do your work on the iPad Pro from there.

It's a shame the $549 Magic Keyboard case - that houses a trackpad and Apple's new keyboard technology - won't be ready until May.

Elsewhere, it's business as usual for a new flagship Apple launch: improved hardware.

The camera setup on this Pro is stunning. Think iPhone 11, and you're not far off. The 10MP Ultra wide f/2.4 (125-degree field of view) combined with 12MP f/1.8 (4K video at 60fps) is arguably superfluous for a tablet.

It's much more likely that you're going to use the lesser 7MP selfie camera for FaceTime, Zoom or Skype call. Annoyingly, the selfie camera's location, which is on the side when in landscape mode, creates the impression you're looking at something else when on such a call.

LiDAR is an interesting addition, though. It uses lasers to detect depth and can instantly map out a room (or whatever's in front of it). Apple is keen to demo how customers can use AR and the Ikea app to envisage what they're homes could look like.

I tested this out this week and had two main observations. First, the app and technology is mind-blowingly good. Second, Ikea is really cheap!

The final two upgrades are the five studio-quality microphones, which sound incredible. The new A12Z Bionic processor improves graphics performance a bit. Both are also likely to be underused by the vast majority of people but are impressive additions.

That, oddly, is how I feel about the iPad Pro as a product in general. Apple isn't making the iPad Pro and other things because millions of people need a high-end device that can do everything. Instead, it makes them because its a brand that is always trying to innovate and because it can. It's up to us to find scenarios where we can utilise the power and portability of the Pro.

iPad Pro is available in two sizes. 11-inch ($1499) or 12.9-inch ($1849).