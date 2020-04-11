It's time to thank your Millennial for memes

With more than 2.4 million followers, Grumpy Cat was one of the most followed pets this year on Instagram in 2017. He died two years later. But his meme legacy lives on in hearts and minds the world over, not least in this time where we're all glued to our screens.

OPINION: Now is the time to contact your closest Millennial.

Hop on WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, or whatever social media platform they've spent painstaking hours teaching you to navigate, and sincerely thank them for creating the meme culture that's getting us through these dark days.

We don't need to re-examine the many messed up things about the current global health crisis – you're getting enough of that through the incessant push notifications from mainstream media outlets – you know, the ones you've derided for years, and now can't go half an hour without checking...

It's hard, OK, we all agree, but goodness gracious it would be so much harder without memes.

As someone who has found themselves jobless, in isolation, in a new country, and hasn't ventured outside for days... I have spent a lot of time scrolling, and can say, without a doubt, we have reached the golden age of the internet meme – and boy-oh, what a time to rise to the occasion.

The heartwarming Pooh Bear quote; the niche internet culture references; the Zoom meeting bloopers; and the inventive videos created by those with a whole lot of time on their hands.

I won't share all of my favourites – some of them sit right on the line of acceptability – but that's the beauty of the Covid-19 meme game, there's something for everyone.

The term "meme" was coined by evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins (that famous atheist) in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene.

At its core, a meme is an idea, behaviour or style that spreads from person to person, within a culture – similar to the spread of a gene, but without the biology.

The internet reappropriated the term, and slapped it on viral content like Grumpy Cat and Distracted Boyfriend.

Now, the generally accepted definition is any online joke – text, picture or video – usually wrapped in a layer of self-deprecation, sarcasm or irony. Anyone can be a creator and there are no rules or regulations – popularity is determined by shareability.

Since its inception, meme culture has gone from strength to strength. In the early 2000s these in-jokes were released from dank and dusky chat forums, and the delights of Chuck Norris and Boromir, and the despair over the alt-right's co-opting of Pepe the Frog, were there for all to share.

As social media and online connectivity gathered pace, so did memes. In came MSN messenger, then Bebo, MySpace, Facebook and Reddit, and memes took full flight, with Millennials at the helm.

The widespread adoption of smartphones, and increasingly affordable data, meant people began spending more time scrolling and sharing.

Recently, this spread beyond Millennials and Gen Z. Non-digital natives, who can afford the latest i-whatever – I'm looking at you, Candy Crushers – started dipping their toes in.

But during the past few weeks, things have escalated. Covid-19 has forced everyone online, and those dads and grans who were just paddling, have dived headfirst into a sea of memes.

While there is a meme out there for everyone, of course not every meme will be for you. It's all about relatability.

Already losing it with your kids/partner/parents after a few weeks of lockdown? There's a meme for you. You've eaten 90 per cent of your snack stash after day three? The internet's got you covered.

And with relatability, comes connectivity – the type that transcends physical space and generations.

Clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo says staying connected is vital for our psychological health and wellbeing during tough times – and social media is a great medium for that.

Memes, quotes, humour and messages of love and support can help bring us together, and feel we're not alone.

But sometimes, we should put down our phones.

"It's good to be informed and connected but a constant diet of all things coronavirus is not healthy – and it can promote or maintain anxiety," Nimmo says.

So remember to take a break and balance your online world with other activities.

Netsafe's chief executive Martin Cocker doesn't think anyone really needs memes, but he agrees they play a role in finding humour during difficult times.

"People are stressed and people are worried – there is a high degree of stress in the community. So things that relieve some of that stress, or reduce some of that stress, are adding some value for us."

Cocker says Covid-19 marks a step-change in the way we use technology; this is allowing us to connect in a way that wouldn't have been possible 20 years ago.

As someone locked in a house with two toddlers, online jokes about others struggling to wrangle small people speak to Cocker.

"Although we are physically separated – the technology alleviates some of the risk of emotional and psychological harm that would come from that isolation."

So it's time to take back those snarky comments about Millennials wasting time on their phones, and thank them for the gift of giggles in our time of need.

Just 10 days into lockdown it's clear you can no longer live without memes. I've seen you... sharing these little snacks of light relief via questionable Facebook etiquette.

But it's OK, because they're received by your children/grandchildren/nieces and nephews with a chuckle, albeit a slight cringe.

It's these moments of connection that bring us together.