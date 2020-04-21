Coronavirus NZ podcast: Going viral - A history of conspiracy theories and bad ideas

Coronavirus NZ is a new daily podcast, hosted by Stuff's Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham, looking at the Covid-19 pandemic from a Kiwi perspective.

In today's episode: The wild theory that Covid-19 has something to do with 5G phone masts isn't the first time humans have freaked out about a new technology. Dr Robert Bartholomew joins the show to give us a lesson on the history of such conspiracies, and why they spread.

Stuff political reporter Thomas Manch breaks down the hard-hitting new report into NZ's contact-tracing shortfalls. And hosts Eugene Bingham and Adam Dudding receive an interesting proposition from an online mask retailer.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Go back in the history books and you'll find that almost every major piece of new technology spawns its own conspiracy theories, says Dr Robert Bartholomew.

