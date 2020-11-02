Negotiations over cellphone tower site in Havelock North hit dead-end

Negotiations between residents and Spark over a controversial cell phone tower site seem to have come to a standstill.

The telecommunications company began to construct the 4G tower last year, but the work came to a sudden halt, as residents living at the Te Mata road site said they had not been properly consulted.

The residents called for the assistance of independent radio frequency engineers after Spark dismissed alternative locations for the tower.

Residents asked for data on why the other sites were not acceptable, for the engineers to examine.

Spark said it had sent the requested information, but the engineers said “a bunch of graphs” did not qualify as data.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Spark is putting up a cell tower immediately outside Stephen and Gillian Fookes' property in Havelock North. (File photo)

“We already provided residents all the design thinking and logic around the site choices as well as the analysed data that supports the site choices,” a Spark spokesperson said.

“The data sits within an engineering modelling tool, so providing ‘raw data’ on its own would be meaningless without the modelling.”

The spokesperson said Spark had offered to meet with the engineers working with residents and go through all the analysis, modelling and data.

“So far they haven’t taken us up on our offer.”

Spark said the site on Te Mata road was identified by its engineers as the “optimal location” to increase data capacity where it was needed in Havelock North.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff No work has taken place at the Te Mata road site for a Spark cell tower in Havelock North for the last year.

The tower site is just metres from Stephen and Gillian Fookes’ home.

Fookes, along with other residents had since made another request to Spark for the data, but their calls had gone unanswered, he said.

“Spark has been very tactical in the process, but a series of graphs isn't data. The engineers we’ve hired are highly experienced and ethical , and they've clearly told us that this is not raw data."

“This has been going on since August last year, I don’t know where we go from here. I wish they would at least come and mow the lawns on the site, it’s a mess.”

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the matter of the site was sitting with Spark and the residents to resolve.”

While a solution is yet to be found, the protest signs remain plastered to the steel fenced site, the grass grows and the waiting continues.