Covid vaccination information could be added to app, Ministry of Health says

The country’s Covid-19 tracer app could, in the future, enable users to access their vaccination data, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Covid-19 tracer app could have a role to play in the country’s vaccination plan, according to Ministry of Health documents.

The ministry has said it expects to start vaccinating frontline workers from the start of the second quarter – aiming for April – and the public in the second half of the year.

In documents released under the Official Information Act, the ministry noted the app could, in the future, enable users to record immunisation information, if they choose.

But experts say it’s unlikely the app could ever be used as an official record of immunisation status, given its promises around transparency and privacy.

According to the app’s privacy impact assessment, any information it collects has to be voluntarily provided by the consumer and only used for the Covid-19 pandemic public health response.

An earlier privacy impact assessment mentioned a potential feature that would allow people who had contracted the virus to verify to their employer that they had recovered. The feature was suggested after some people who had recovered from Covid-19 faced discrimination owing to concerns they were still infectious.

However, the feature was not intended to relate to immunisation or vaccinations, and is not under “active consideration”, the ministry said.

While it’s possible another app, similar to the tracer one, could be developed to record immunisation status and act as a digital vaccination passport, the concept raises ethical and technical concerns.

A similar sort of medical passport already exists. The International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, also known as the Yellow Card or Carte Jaune, is an official vaccination record created by the World Health Organisation. It’s required for entry to certain countries where there are increased health risks for travellers, and can document vaccination against diseases such as cholera and yellow fever.

Around the world, organisations are working on a Covid-19 version of the Yellow Card that could help restart travel and tourism.

Currently, Greece is pushing to allow those who have been immunised against Covid-19 to travel freely around Europe, though others in that continent are sceptical.

On top of uncertainty about how well the vaccines prevent transmission of the Covid-19 virus, there are concerns around shutting off travel to anyone who isn’t vaccinated.

World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said, about vaccination and testing certificates for international travel: “We cannot afford to prioritise or punish certain groups or countries.”

University of Auckland researcher Dr Andrew Chen said recording immunisation status in the current tracer app would be like writing a Post-it note to yourself. It couldn’t be used as verification because it’s not linked up with official health records.

Any system proving immunisation would need to be a centralised one, he said. “It would have to be a Ministry of Health server, and you’ve got people pinging the server to find out the true status of the individual.”

In theory, the ministry could make another app to do that. “But I’m not 100 per cent convinced that’s a good thing to do.”

First, it would be relatively easy for people to make identical looking apps to fool others, he said. Second: “There will be ethical implications for what it means for someone to not have the vaccine.”

In New Zealand, getting the vaccine will be voluntary. “If we’re saying the vaccine is voluntary, then do we want people to have to show if they’ve been immunised to in order to enter a place?”

In response to further questions, the ministry said that over time, its goal is to enable members of the public to digitally access their own immunisation records.

It’s in the process of replacing the 15-year-old National Immunisation Register (NIR) with a new National Immunisation Solution (NIS), a spokeswoman said.

“The NIR system helps health professionals identify what vaccines a child has received and helps ensure that children receive their immunisations when they are due. The new system will better support the delivery of all our immunisation programmes.”

Once the new system is in place, any health worker will be able to record vaccinations, anywhere, anytime – regardless of whether they are publicly funded or self-funded.

“The NIS will show proof of vaccination for Covid-19 and confirm vaccination history.

While there were no further updates on how the current app fits into this plan, the ministry confirmed it could one day allow users to access their vaccination information.