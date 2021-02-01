Behind the Government's unexpectedly entertaining approach to sexual education

The Eggplant by Motion Sickness aims to educate teenagers on online harms while providing some light relief

First, there were the porn stars on the doorstep. Next in a Government-funded online safety campaign is a gigantic eggplant sculpture on a school lawn. National Correspondent Katie Kenny explains.

It was a tough brief; to educate young people and their parents about online harms including bullying, pornography, grooming, and sending and receiving nudes.

But it had to be done. Cyberbullying was costing the country $444 million every year, according to a report commissioned by non-profit online safety organisation, Netsafe. The average age for seeing porn for the first time was 13 years old, which was skewing a generation’s perceptions of sex. Nearly 40 per cent of Kiwi kids (aged between nine and 17) said they had spoken with strangers online. Principals were complaining about the peer pressure on students to share explicit images.

And then the coronavirus pandemic struck. The combination of heightened stress and more time spent online saw calls to Netsafe increase by 60 per cent during the country’s seven-week lockdown period. Around the world, Unicef warned millions of children were at risk as their lives moved online.

“As we went into lockdown, use of the internet surged and all the front line agencies suddenly had huge demands on their services,” says Martin Cocker, Netsafe’s chief executive.

Then-Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin unlocked some money from Cabinet for an online safety campaign.

“It was born out of necessity and pressure,” Cocker says. The three-phase campaign would aim to empower and educate parents and caregivers, teenagers, and children about online harms.

Given Kiwis were already inundated with official Government messaging, telling them to unite against the virus, wash their hands with soap, and be kind, stay home, save lives, a departure from the broadcast model of mass communication was recommended.

The Department of Internal Affairs approached Motion Sickness, a New Zealand-owned creative agency founded in Dunedin in 2013 and now based in Auckland. The agency had previously worked with Netsafe.

The first part of the campaign, in the form of cheeky television advertisements, encouraged parents and caregivers to have frank conversations with their tamariki about the dangers of the internet. To say it went well would be an understatement; it reached more than 20 million viewers around the world and was retold in several languages.

The second part, aimed at educating children and young people about online grooming, pornography, bullying and nudes, was always going to be more challenging

Supplied/Stuff The Eggplant is the second of three parts of a Government-backed online education campaign.

“It was a fairly long and dry brief,” admits Sam Stuchbury, creative director and founder of Motion Sickness.

Realising it would be near-impossible to create one product for those aged between five and 18, the agency decided to first focus on one for teenagers.

They pitched a drama-crime-comedy web series, called The Eggplant.

“We knew we had to have something that would hook teens. We also knew a lot of adults didn’t know what the eggplant emoji means. And a whodunnit structure would allow us to keep people invested from episode to episode.

“To be honest, we thought having a three-metre eggplant sculpture would be quite funny, and intriguing on posters.”

Perhaps anticipating some scratching of heads, Department of Internal Affairs manager for design engagement and innovation Trina Lowry, in a statement accompanying the series’ release, said: “Not everyone will get the eggplant reference and that’s OK. Young people get it and the mini-series was developed with them and for them.”

The six episodes follow a school principal, played by Karen O’Leary, on a mission to uncover who left a giant eggplant on the rugby field, and why.

At age 30, Stuchbury is among the oldest working at Motion Sickness. “Even though we’re young, we’re slightly out of touch,” he says. The agency partnered with a research company to learn more about the lives of today’s teens.

Supplied The Eggplant web series, created by Motion Sickness for the Department of Internal Affairs, represents a new kind of public awareness campaign, its creators say.

“We looked at the types of shows they’re watching and asked about their experiences with nudes, porn, and bullying,” Stuchbury says. “Even from a 14-year-old to a 21-year-old to a 30-year old, the digital behaviours are quite different. How they communicate on platforms, the phrases they use.”

They communicate on Snapchat with facial expressions only, he explains. And they prefer chatting in private groups than on public pages.

The agency involved the young cast in the writing process, along with youth action groups associated with Netsafe and the Office of Film and Literature Classification.

“We definitely learnt some new vocabulary,” Stuchbury says. “But most valuable was hearing from them about their experiences.

“We would read them a scene and ask what the message was, and it was really reassuring when they’d instantly get the lesson we were trying to teach. Our main worry was that we would make a funny show that didn’t teach them anything.”

Celine Dam, a 19-year-old actor from Auckland, says the episode where her character Mei gets bullied for bringing Chinese dumplings to a shared lunch at school could have been lifted from her own life.

“We all had a storyline written about ourselves,” she said. “Mine spoke to online bullying.”

A clip from the episode shared on TikTok prompted thousands of likes and comments.

“Ah, smells like my traumatic childhood memories,” one viewer wrote; a sentiment echoed by hundreds of others.

“It’s something that’s happened to a lot of Asian kids. It definitely happened to me,” says Dam, who is Vietnamese-Chinese.

Supplied/Stuff Celine Dam, who plays high school student Mei in The Eggplant, says her episode depicting online bullying rang true.

“I’d bring sweetcorn soup to school and in Year 13, I had a girl come up to me and tell me it looked like vomit.”

She says the series fills a gap in her own education. “These issues are never really tackled in school.”

The show depicts Mei’s classmates creating an Instagram account and using it to bully her – a tactic Dam says she’s familiar with.

“We had a high school Facebook page that would pick different people to slander. Things like that are outside the control of teachers and higher-ups. Kids do what they want on social media and a lot of the time they can’t be tracked. They can sit at home, behind their screens, and write the most awful things. They don’t see how it affects others.

“It’s such an easy way to harm others online. To destroy people, really.”

Stuchbury says the team was initially reluctant to use TikTok to promote the series, given that’s where a lot of online grooming takes place. But it’s resulted in some of the best comment threads on the series they’ve seen, he says.

“We’ve been blown away by [TikTok] and would definitely use it again.”

In total, clips they’ve shared on the platform have gained more than 2 million views.

“We did some paid promotion, but we’ve been surprised by its organic reach. It’s an interesting platform, and obviously a lot of teenagers are migrating there from Facebook and Snapchat.”

The whole series was shot over 10 days in October, at Manurewa High School in South Auckland. The school’s drama and theatre groups contributed many of the young actors, Stuchbury says.

Supplied/Stuff Sam Stuchbury (far left) founded Motion Sickness when he was a student at the University of Otago, in 2013.

We’re speaking about a month after its release on December 8, by which time the series had been streamed 165,000 times across TVNZ OnDemand and YouTube. It was estimated to have reached 85 per cent of its target market through social media marketing.

Feedback has been largely positive. The main query from journalists so far has been about the cost of the titular, paper mache eggplant. There were actually two sculptures made, Stuchbury clarifies. The first was destroyed during filming and the second is currently touring Auckland schools. (He declines to provide the cost.)

And the main query from the public is how they managed to convince a “boring government agency” to do something like this.

It’s a very Kiwi approach, to use humour to crack open difficult conversations, says Netsafe’s Martin Cocker.

Today’s young people are the first generation to have grown up online: “It’s a unique experience and difficult for adults to fully understand.”

Using a young, creative agency such as Motion Sickness was a “masterstroke”.

“But no video educates people on its own, it’s got to be part of something else,” he says. “When you get teachers discussing key concepts and parents doing the same at home, then it comes together and young people will be educated and supported in the best way possible.”

The third and final phase of the campaign, an interactive storybook targeting children aged between five and 11, is expected to be released in April.

Communicating scary truths to such a young audience has been a challenge, Stuchbury says, but simultaneously fulfilling. For that reason, the agency is keen to take on more work at the intersection of advertising, entertainment and education.

“I was aware of the online dangers young people faced, but not necessarily the tangible harms they caused,” he says. He rattles off statistics he’s memorised from their research, about porn, bullying, students’ attempts to access inappropriate content at schools.

“It’s one of the biggest challenges we’re facing.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom, he adds. “When you talk to these teenagers, they’re so progressive and considerate, it gives you a lot of hope.”