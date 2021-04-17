Electric self-flying taxi on display, as Christchurch shows off future of air travel

Wisk on display at Christchurch Library, Turanga as a part of Take Charge Christchurch battery electric aircraft event.

The city of Christchurch has further cemented itself as an international hub of aerospace innovation, with a weekend event highlighting how the future of flying could be emission-free.

As part of its Take Charge festival, Christchurch City Council had two zero exhaust emission aircraft that could change the way Kiwis travel on display at Tūranga from Saturday.

California-based startup Wisk had its all-electric, self-flying air taxi on public display for the first time – a plane designed to be so accessible, people could use it to fly every day.

“It takes off like a helicopter, but flies like a plane, so you don’t need a runway or a lot of space for it,” Asia-Pacific regional director, Anna Kominik said.

Despite having no pilot, the aircraft is designed to be incredibly safe, she said.

It is able to keep flying with just half of its engines operational, and if they all drop out, the plane is equipped with a “ballistic parachute” to propel passengers to safety.

Wisk has taken the air taxi for extensive test flights from its base in Tekapo, and is working with the Civil Aviation Authority, as well as the USA’s Federal Aviation Administration, to get it approved for public use.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Wisk’s Asia Pacific regional director Anna Kominik with the company’s all-electric, self-flying air taxi.

While there are around 12 companies globally doing similar work, Kominik said no self-flying plane has never been certified before.

“We’re not putting a timeframe on when it will be in use just yet.”

With 63 per cent of the world’s population expected to be living in cities by 2030, Kominik said there will be a huge need for technology like this to get people from A to B in the future.

“We can’t keep building more roads, and we probably can’t get everyone into [electric vehicles]. So we thought, how can you use the sky to get people around safely, quickly, and with minimal impact on the environment?”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Cantabrians gather to catch a glimpse of Wisk’s self-flying air taxi, on public display for the first time.

Christchurch-based Electric Air also had its two-seater electric battery-powered aircraft on display outside, with a free flight up for grabs to a lucky raffle winner.

Founder Gary Freedman said the plane, which only took to the skies last year, has been used to teach new pilots to fly since January, with zero emissions.

“Emissions from aviation are so significant, they’re about 14 per cent of New Zealand’s emissions.

“If you wanted to learn to fly in the past, you had to burn petrol. Now you have a choice.”

He said companies like his have had a lot of support from council, which helped get them housed at Christchurch Airport, with electric-charging infrastructure to boot.

“There’s a mood of innovation in aerospace in Christchurch at the moment. There’s a real hub here, and being able to showcase part of it is great.

“It’s a sign of exciting things to come.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Wisk is working to make its air taxi the first self-flying aircraft in the world to be certified for public use.

Christchurch City Council resource efficiency manager Kevin Crutchley said on-road petrol and diesel vehicles made up about 36 per cent of Christchurch’s greenhouse gas emissions as of the 2018/2019 year.

But they had only increased 2.3 per cent from 2016/17, whereas aviation had climbed 4.3 per cent in the same time, to make up 14.6 per cent of the city’s emissions.

He said transport is the lion’s share of Christchurch’s carbon footprint.

“We have to halve our emissions as a city by 2030, and we’ve got a lot to do.

““These new battery electric aircraft are pioneering an entirely new way to fly. We’re pleased to be giving the public a chance to see what the future of travel might look like.”