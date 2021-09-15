Havelock North residents won't back down after controversial 4G cellphone tower build to go ahead

This week Spark confirmed the 4G cellphone tower build would go ahead in Havelock North.

A Havelock North residential group butting heads with one of New Zealand’s largest telecommunications companies won't go down without a fight.

On Monday Spark announced that the construction of a 4G cellphone tower, which had been halted for nearly two years, would go ahead.

Spark started work on the 13.5 metre tall antenna in 2019, just a few metres from resident Stephen Fookes​ house on the corner of Te Mata Road and Durham Drive. Residents have said they had no opportunity to oppose it.

Fookes said Spark had originally planned a meeting with the affected residents at the Hastings District Council chambers on October 22, only to find a three-page letter in his mailbox informing him and other affected residents of the decision.

“This just it typifies the corporate bullying tactics and the frustrations that everyone has had to deal with,” Fookes said on Monday.

Affected residents had met to discuss next steps, with Fookes saying they weren’t going to give up easily.

Spark identified that the current cell site serving the Te Mata area in Havelock North was reaching maximum capacity back in 2018, but said the build was delayed due to opposition “from a small group of local residents in 2019”.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Stephen Fookes standing outside the cell tower site, right next to his home in Havelock North.

That group is about 120 people, Fookes said, and that seems to be growing since Monday’s announcement.

Fookes said he’d had texts, emails, phone calls and random door-knocks from people, including those who didn’t live anywhere near the site, offering support and advice on how to move forward.

“It's interesting because it is attracting some real concern - there's been suggestions to look into some of the more technical details.”

Monday’s decision had made the residential group more determined than ever to find a resolution, and they wouldn’t back down, Fookes said.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Signs placed in protest against the 4G tower build still remain in place today.

Havelock North resident Barry Jones​ is now assisting the residential group with the next steps and said “they weren’t going to roll over”.

Spark Sales enablement lead, Leisa Epplett​ said if Spark did not proceed with the new tower, connectivity across Havelock North would become degraded over time as the existing sites in the region became overloaded.

“After many months of extensive consultation with the small group of residents who oppose the build, and after unsuccessfully scouring Havelock North for an alternative site, we have made the decision to move ahead with the build and to prioritise the connectivity needs of the wider community,” Epplett said

Connectivity issues could mean customers not being able to receive or make calls in busy periods, the inability to work effectively from home and increased buffering when streaming.

Epplett said Spark tried to address other concerns, including investing in a “very discreet design for the cell tower”, which would be a slim cylinder that sits on top of a streetlight – a common sight throughout New Zealand.