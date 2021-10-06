A hairdryer for grapes: Giant heat fan the latest thing in frost protection

Remarkable piece of engineering that blows hot air over frost-prone vineyards missing just one thing - a name.

It looks like a 5-metre tall hair dryer, and it’s turning heads in Marlborough.

Meet the 'Heat Ranger', the hottest thing in grape protection right now. It heats to between 300 and 600 degrees Celsius.

But that’s on the inside; the air that comes out is about 30C to 35C. And it can protect a 20-hectare vineyard from frost.

There are only two Heat Rangers in the world; one in France and one on Trevor Burkhart’s chardonnay block in Riverlands, just outside Blenheim.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The Heat Ranger is being trialled at a Burkhart Estate chardonnay block in Riverlands, Marlborough.

The Burkhart Estate co-owner jumped at the opportunity to give the Heat Ranger a test-run after losing about $250,000 worth of grapes to frost in September last year. The helicopters he hired to fight the frost didn’t do the job.

“There was no inversion layer, so no hot air above the ground and helicopters are only used to push that hot air onto the crop ... [But] The reason why I wanted to try it; it's because it's innovative, it's different, it's about the right size for what I've got here,” Burkhart said.

“And it's a pretty cool thing, you can run it from your phone, everything is on the website that shows all the temperatures ... It will create a bit of talk; it deserves it.”

The machine was developed in part by Hamilton engineer Fred Phillips, who started working on it 10 years ago.

Supplied The Heat Ranger started life a decade ago as an alternative to water system and windmills.

“It started because there was a blackcurrant grower in Canterbury who wanted me to design a frost protection system for him with sprinklers, but he didn't have enough water to do that,” Phillips said.

“So I suggested to him that it might have to try a warm air option because he wasn't interested in putting in windmills because they don't work if [there’s no] inversion layer.

“So it started with a backyard version 10 years ago, and we've been working on it since.”

Phillips and his team spent the last six years doing trials to improve performance.

“It provides protection whether there is a (temperature) inversion layer present or not ... And it's quieter.

“At 250 metres, the noise level is 45 decibels, which is about the noise you would get in a normal street at night.

“If you are 300 metres away, you can hardly hear it,” Phillips said.

The Heat Ranger burns about 150 kilograms of LPG every hour and costs $150,000 to buy.

Supplied Its designer says if you’re 300 metres away you can hardly hear the Heat Ranger.

Four more were currently being built to be sent to the Bordeaux region of France.

But the New Zealand market was still reluctant, Phillips said.

“People are always sceptical of any new, different technology.

“In Marlborough, the bigger vineyards, the corporate vineyards, are reluctant to try new stuff and the small vineyards can't afford it. So it's very difficult,” Phillips said.