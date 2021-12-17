Covid-19: Smartphone sales soar along with app help queries

Smart Phone Repair manager David Calder, has been helping customers with installing their Covid-19 vaccination pass on their smartphones.

Smartphones have been flying off the shelves and help queries have increased as digital technology becomes a key in the Covid-19 world.

Scanning a QR code or signing a paper register to enter businesses and events became mandatory on September 7, and the My Vaccine Pass came in with the new Covid protection framework on December 3.

Vodafone senior communications lead Nicky Preston said a lot of older customers didn’t have phones that supported the Covid related apps, including QR code scanning and the vaccine pass, leading to a sales increase of 96 per cent for Vodafone’s $79 entry-level devices.

The increase was first noted in September with a nearly 100 per cent uplift of the smartphones in July and August, she said.

That rise in sales appeared again recently when using the vaccine passes became mandatory for entry into many businesses.

“Over the last couple of weeks, there’s been a massive spike again of people coming in and buying these new phones.”

She said some older people were upgrading from flip phones to ones that were compatible with scanning because they didn’t want to have to carry a paper vaccine pass.

But not all smartphones are created equal.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Vodafone retail outlets have experienced a spike in entry-level smartphones since the introduction of COVID-19 apps.

Nelson Grey Power Association president Sue Sara said she discovered the My Vaccine Pass would not stay on her Samsung phone through an app, so she took a screenshot and saved it in her photo gallery.

She said for older people who weren’t comfortable with technology, they were advised to print out a pass, laminate it and keep it in their wallet, “on hand at all times”.

A Vodafone store employee confirmed Sara’s findings and said some Samsung devices and iPhones were only saving My Vaccine Pass to Google Pay or the Wallet app for one day before it would disappear.

Stuff The My Vaccine Pass has seen more people reach for smartphones, and for help making is accessible on their phones.

Meanwhile, those who aren't tech-savvy are ending up at phone repairs stores.

Nelson’s Smart Phone Repair technician and manager, David Calder said he was getting four or five people in daily, of “all ages”, for help with My Vaccine Pass.

He said phones without pass codes weren’t compatible with My Vaccine Pass so he had developed a “workaround”.

It involved taking a screenshot of the QR code, emailing it then linking it to a shortcut on the screen, he said.

“We find a lot of elderly are doing it that way because they don’t want a code on their phone to unlock it, so we’ve been doing it that way for a lot of people.”

Calder said creating a passcode wasproving to be a minefield, including some forgetting their code moments after creating one, requiring the phone to be completely restarted, losing all photos and contacts.

Another option was putting the My Vaccine Pass on the home screen “but a lot of people we see already have a home screen, usually grandkids, pets or their Mrs, something else you’d rather there”.

There are three ways to generate a My Vaccine Pass, online through mycovidrecord.health.nz, over the phone on 0800 222 478 or face-to-face at participating vaccination pharmacies.