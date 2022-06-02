Nelson company PinPoint Earth taking satellite tracking technology global

Ali Kennard, project lead for Pinpoint Earth, is planning to take solar devices used to track fishing vessels to the global market.

Across the US and Asia, the progress of fishing boats and trucks is being tracked in real-time, via satellite, thanks to a Nelson tech company.

Now, after successful trials, company PinPoint Earth is planning to take its solar-powered satellite tracking device to a global market, with plans to expand to other industries including tourism.

The company currently has a team of three, but that would grow “rapidly”, and in two to three years time planned to have up to 30 staff, with manufacturing, research and development, and sales operating from Nelson, project lead Ali Kennard said.

“We’re going to be starting a company from scratch and growing into a global company here in Nelson.”

The aim was to be a “truly global”, he said.

“We can develop it here in New Zealand, and we have got a fantastic team, and we’re only looking to grow it.”

SnapIT In the United States discarding fish is legal and a requirement of fishing. Snap IT has used this video footage to create AI that automatically detects discards on New Zealand boats for real time feedback.

Nelson-based camera and artificial intelligence company SnapIT, which was established in 2007, is the parent company of PinPoint Earth.

Kennard said the new company expanded on SnapIT’s technology, using satellites to send information about the position of vessels and trucks.

It enabled companies to track and trace their products in real-time, he said.

Supplied The solar-powered device has been trialled on fishing vessels and trucks in the US and Asia.

The technology could be particularly useful for developing countries where cellphone service was patchy.

Fishing companies, for example, would be able to monitor fishing areas and manage health and safety.

“It gives the developing countries the ability to keep control of their waters by a simple and cost-effective piece of technology.”

There was the potential to expand it to tourism operations – such as yacht charters and kayak tours – to help keep track of vessels.

The number of industries the technology could be applied to meant there was an opportunity for “huge growth”, he said.

“We want to use our technologies to change lives and improve lives.”

Operating out of Nelson was a natural fit.

“Anyone who comes to Nelson obviously wants to stay because it is such a lovely place.”