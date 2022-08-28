Loss of trusty landline connection leads to months of frustration

Tina Ferguson says after months of frustration over the future of her landline, it should never have been this hard.

Frustration created by the loss of their landline phone connection with no clear solution for months left a Wairarapa couple contemplating moving house.

Analogue voice connections over the copper telecommunications network are being phased out, but some residents are not ready to let it go.

When Tina and John Ferguson got a letter from telco Vodafone saying their landline would be cut off in August, they scrambled for a solution.

After several failed attempts to contact Vodafone and visiting its outlet in Masterton, they employed a tech expert – and even then they struggled to find a combination that worked.

“I phoned them and phoned them and phoned them, and either there was no reply or I got a voice message saying leave your name and number and we will reply to you in due course. They’ve never replied yet,” Tina Ferguson said.

With no Vodafone cellular coverage in their area, they couldn’t switch to a fixed wireless broadband with a VOIP (broadband) phone – and Vodafone didn’t offer a VDSL setup, even though the copper network was still functioning.

The Fergusons switched to Spark, but found its VOIP landline was “extremely unreliable” and Spark’s fixed wireless plan could not accommodate their broadband data needs because of lack of capacity on the tower.

After much back and forth they have finally found that a Spark VDSL broadband package over the copper network was their best bet. After initially being assigned the wrong number, they now have a house phone that works.

Tina Ferguson said after months of endless frustration, it should never have been this hard.

“I’ve felt totally out of control for the last two months. I wondered if we weren’t going to have to move house. It looked like it wasn’t going to be a suitable place for two old people to live.”

Vodafone apologised to the Fergusons for not following through with additional help.

Spokesperson Matt Flood said it was unfortunate to hear they did not receive the extra assistance and information they had asked for following Vodafone’s letters.

Vodafone was switching off Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) because the equipment was ageing, Flood said.

“Many parts are not available or are no longer supported by third parties, newer and better technologies have emerged, fewer and fewer customers remain on POTS, and ultimately, the technology is rapidly becoming obsolete.”

Paul Breslin,​ of the Telecommunications Users Forum, said the analogue voice service, or Public Switched Telephone Network, was being phased out across the country and there should be an alternative solution to fit everyone.

“It’s a period of transition. We’re moving from a world of voice and copper lines that everybody’s familiar with and was put in place 100 years ago, to what’s going to be the standard for the next 100 years.”

The number of landlines still operating across New Zealand is fast decreasing, with an estimated 300,000 left nationwide compared to 1.2 million five years ago.