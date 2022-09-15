Satisfy all your tech shopping needs when flying away for holiday

Innovation comes in many shapes and forms and often means getting things we want for less. That's definitely the case with PB Tech, except in this instance it isn't just doing tech deals better, it has found a couple of ways for you to shop duty-free ahead of and during international travel. And with more planes taking to the skies packed with Kiwis desperate for an OE or holiday abroad, the timing couldn't be better.

By now, we're accustomed to 'duty free shopping', being bombarded with an array of products including perfumes, chocolates, and whisky at the outlets through which we're shepherded at the airport. There are the in-flight catalogues, too. But most of us aren't in the market for a new Rolex or Patek Phillippe and we've already packed our Paco Rabanne. The things we really want and need aren't always in those catalogues or shops.

But PB Tech has them. All of them. From laptops, to mobile phones, tablets, headphones, PC parts, monitors, gaming consoles, smart home security, cameras, drones, peripherals of every description, heck even smart vacuum cleaners. Now, you can get most of this gear at super low 'tax free' prices provided you are travelling overseas via Auckland International Airport.

How so, you ask? As mentioned, PB Tech has made this easy. It's also made it flexible, with three ways of getting your goodies on the cheap.

They are:

In-store at PB Tech stores, up to 60 days before flying out (17 locations countrywide).

Online (But only via the Mall), up to 60 days before flying out.

At PB Tech Auckland Airport store. Located in the departures area of the International terminal, and buy on your way out of New Zealand.

If that wasn't reason enough to get (even more) excited about your next international jaunt, PB Tech has more. Already so famous for providing the best deals on technology products that Google reports that people regularly want to know 'why is PB Tech so cheap' (try it – just Google the company name, then scroll down to 'People also ask'), there's a further opportunity to 'stack your savings'. This means you get sale items on sale PLUS the tax free savings. What does that mean? Good stuff for even less money. What's not to like.

Need some examples? We've got some demonstrating what you can get and how much you'll save:

Apple MacBook Pro laptop

Features Apple's M2 chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage (2022 Model). Normal, non-tax-free price: $2,269; Current non-tax-free promo price (Ends 19th September 2022): $2,159; Tax-free promo price: $1,972; Savings made by stacking a special with tax-free shopping: $297. View the Macbook Pro here.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Premium over-ear headphones

Offering adaptive noise cancellation, superior sound and call quality, exceptional comfort. Normal, non-tax-free price: $599; Current non-tax-free promo price (Ends 19th September 2022): $519; Tax-free promo price: $474; Savings made by stacking a special with tax-free shopping: $125. View the Sennheiser Momentum 4 here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra 5G dual SIM smartphone

A range-topping smartphone with 8GB+128GB storage and a ton of the latest features. Normal, non-tax-free price: $1,999; Current non-tax-free promo price (Ends 19th September 2022): $1,599; Tax-free promo price: $1,461; Savings made by stacking a special with tax-free shopping: $538. View the Samsung Galaxy S22 here.

So, if you're booked on a trip, think 'Duty free with PB'. It's the latest innovation designed to save you money from the outlet that New Zealand has trusted for the lowest prices and best deals on tech since 1993.

Learn more about buying tech at tax free prices and check out all the deals available in PB Tech's Mega Spring Sale, which is on now until Monday 19th September