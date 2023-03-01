The US has put in rules against Tiktok, but how many Kiwis are using it?

A survey for NZ On Air found 46% of 15 to 24-year-olds used TikTok each day.

While the US Government has called for China-based social media app Tiktok to be wiped off all its employees phones, and our politicians have been warned about the site, nearly half of young people in New Zealand still use the service.

Research carried out for NZ On Air gives some indication of the popularity of TikTok in this country.

A report – called Where Are The Youth Audiences? 2022 – based on a survey said TikTok was used by a combined total 46% of 15 to 24-year-olds each day for either its video or social functions.

About 700 people aged 15-24 – described as the youth audience – were interviewed for the survey last September and early October.

As a social media site, TikTok was used each day by 20% of the youth audience, while 36% of that group used it to watch online overseas videos, the report said.

A 2021 survey of about 1400 people aged 15 and over – for a NZ On Air report called Where Are The Audiences? – found 11% of those surveyed had used TikTok the previous day.

TikTok opened an Auckland office in late-2022, having run operations in New Zealand from Sydney since 2020.

It was looking to hire a dozen staff at the time, with the company saying: “Having a team on the ground will enable us to tell the local story and allow us to share the amazing opportunities TikTok can bring to creators, businesses, advertisers, and the wider New Zealand community.”

Concerns have been raised that in the US that China could use its legal powers to obtain private user data from Tiktok or to try to push misinformation or narratives favouring Beijing’s government.

The White House this week gave all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices. The White House already does not allow TikTok on its devices.

Canada has announced it was joining the US in banning TikTok from government-issued devices.

Last July, then-Speaker Trevor Mallard reminded New Zealand political party whips MPs should not use TikTok on Parliamentary Services devices.

The directive cautioned the app “could pose a security risk where data on your devices could be accessed by ByteDance (the owner of TikTok) and the Chinese Government”.