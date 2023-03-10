Will AI steal our jobs, or just rob us of our self-esteem at work?

Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened.

There is plenty of talk about new artificial intelligence tools stealing our jobs, but what about robbing us of our self-esteem?

Psychologist and AI commentator Paul Duignan​ said being regarded as an expert brought many workers pride and increased their self-esteem, and the threat to that from chatbots should not be downplayed.

“When you see this device producing answers about the same quality, sometimes better than the kind of things you come up with, you suddenly think ‘well who am I? What am I worth?’” he said.

To test Duignan’s theory, we pitted two experts against ChatGPT (a lawyer and a financial adviser), had them ask it the three most common questions they got from clients, and then assess how the chatbot did.

Then we asked them – do you think your job is threatened, and has the experience hurt your self-esteem?

The first professional to run the gauntlet was Pidgeon Judd director Joanna Pidgeon​, who has been practising property law for about three decades.

Among the top questions she and staff received were: What does mortgage priority mean? What does a cross lease mean? And my body corporate has banned Airbnb – can they do that?

The first answer came back close to correct, and received an impressed nod from Pidgeon, but required further prompting to get to the crux of the question.

When it came to cross leases, ChatGPT was able to provide a strong answer, but on the third answer, things fell apart.

The chatbot said body corporates had the power to ban Airbnb – but that was usually not the case.

“We would say, and the Tenancy Tribunal has found, that that would be an ultra vires rule. Ultra vires is Latin, and means beyond the powers, and Pidgeon said generally any blanket ban of Airbnbs is found to clash with property owners’ fundamental rights.

”This question isn’t quite answered correctly, so I guess I don’t have to give up my day job just yet,” Pidgeon said.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Employers should be ready for the mental health implications of ChatGPT as employees find their expertise is replicated by an AI, psychologist says.

Our second professional was financial adviser Glen McLeod, director of Edge Mortgages, who has over 20 years’ experience.

The three questions he came armed with included: How much deposit do I need to buy my first home? Is it a good time to break my interest rates? And how much can I borrow based on my income?

On the first question, the chatbot did well, explaining loan-to-value ratio restrictions and highlighting the possibility of going down the Kāinga Ora path for a first home.

On the second question, the chatbot refused to give personalised advice.

On the third, it explained the factors that dictated how much someone could borrow well, but focused a little too heavily on debt-to-income ratios as a limit factor.

“It’s a factor, but it’s not the major factor, whereas serviceability comes in a lot,” McLeod said.

“Generally it’s correct, but it’s vague.”

On several occasions the chatbot advised the user to visit a financial adviser, which McLeod said was a good thing.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Joanna Pidgeon has been working in property law for nearly 30 years.

Do you feel your job is threatened?

Pidgeon came away with the opinion that chatbots might be competent at describing lower level concepts, but when it came to tailored advice for specific situations, they fell short.

“I think there’s still a role for the legal professional in terms of explaining the impacts of court decisions and how the general rules particularly relate to a person and their life.”

McLeod points out another shortcoming of ChatGPT. Unlike a human adviser, it could not pick up small signals from clients about their situation, for example if they appeared particularly worried, or their voice suggested they were concerned.

He said ChatGPT also couldn’t suggest further questions to ask, and only responded to questions directly, answering the exact question asked, and not drawing in possible related information.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Financial adviser Glen McLeod has been working in the sector for nearly 20 years.

It relied on the questioner to know which questions to ask next, and ultimately clients didn’t know what they didn’t know.

Unlike a human, a chatbot couldn’t use initiative or intuition to elaborate on a subject more broadly, discover other policies or rules that might affect a client, or think creatively about solution.

McCleod said while ChatGPT were impressive, if a client relied on it, they might not receive the information they needed.

Duignan likens the impact of ChatGPT to the impact that synthesisers had on musicians.

"Whether job losses come from this is the big question,” he said.

“During earlier waves of technology we saw there were some job losses, there were changes, but they also introduced new forms of employment.”

In the short term the new tools would likely be a productivity boost for white-collar and knowledge workers, but the long-term effect was unknown.

Duignan said AIs would likely lead to new studies of emotionality and compassion, and questions of what it meant to be human.

“Really this is going to open up a Pandora’s box of different psychological reactions to this thing as it hits.”