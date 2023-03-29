'It's like dating': Making growth easier for Wellington's tech sector

Just as manual workers were in the crosshairs when the industrial revolution began, tech workers may be in the crosshairs due to new chatbot AIs, researcher Paul Duignan says. (Video first published March 2023).

A new business support package to help grow startups in Wellington will alleviate the pressures of navigating the notoriously difficult tech funding environment, one startup co-founder says.

Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, the cost of living crisis and a looming recession have made many investors cautious, and created challenges for innovation businesses wanting to expand but without the means to.

The new package – to be announced by regional economic development agency WellingtonNZ and consultants Creative HQ on Wednesday – will go to an initial 10 eligible capital startups and is worth about $30,000 per business.

The package consists of six months’ free office space at Creative HQ for two to five staff per company, business coaching and training sessions, and access to international mentors and community events.

Networking is critical in the startup world because it allows people to exchange ideas, gives founders the opportunity to find investors or staff, and affords their businesses' exposure to wider audiences.

It also helps break the siloed, sometimes isolated working habits of some researchers.

DAVID UNWIN Digl Dixon, the co-founder of Wellington-based tech startup Litmaps, says it’s a challenge working in the sector.

The scheme is part of a wider push by officials to create 100,000 high-value jobs in Wellington over the next three decades, and, working off the back of tech employers TradeMe, Datacom, Xero and Sharesies, improve the city’s startup ecosystem by getting business out of their bedrooms.

“It’s constantly one challenge after the next,” said Digl Dixon, the co-founder and product lead of Wellington-based startup Litmaps, when asked about the life in the tech sector.

“It’s like dating – gently introducing [your product] to [investors], making sure there’s personal and goal alignment,” he said.

Litmaps creates research tools for scientists and academics. Dixon first started the company in his spare time, but it didn't advance until it was accepted into a business accelerator programme run through Te Papa.

SUPPLIED Rebekah Campbell from WellingtonNZ says the new scheme will support the city’s high growth-potential employers.

Many startups were built off founders’ intuition that their ideas would be viable, Dixon said, but it was a long road to get to a final product.

Increasingly, cautious funders were reinvesting into their existing portfolios amid worldwide economic uncertainty. While local and central government funding opportunities existed through funders Callaghan Innovation, NZ Trade and Enterprise and council schemes, the paperwork for those funds was often complex and bureaucratic.

Working as a startup, things often did not pan out as planned, Dixon said, and the daunting process was made easier having a strong support network.

The new scheme would help support talent in the city’s “high growth potential” employers, said Rebekah Campbell, a WellingtonNZ tech spokesperson.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Officials want 100,000 high-value jobs to be created in Wellington over the next three decades.

Wellington lagged behind the likes of San Francisco, Sydney and Singapore in supporting tech startups – something the scheme would aim to correct, Campbell said.

Too many startups were dropping off as the first years are often the most difficult: founders have to leave their full-time jobs and funding is scarce. About 70% of tech businesses collapse between their second and fifth years of operation.

Wellington is responsible for 24.4% of the national $18b created by tech businesses each year.