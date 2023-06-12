Text scams: What these look like and what to do about it

Several text scams are circulating Aotearoa and look to be from legitimate organisations.

A scam linking people to a fake police website is just one of several circulating New Zealand, and Kiwis are warned to be careful when receiving phone calls or texts from unknown numbers.

The new “NZ police” text scam circulating includes fake links to the “police official website”, but police warn this is not real and people should avoid clicking on that link or providing details.

The scam comes on the back of others that present themselves as SMS text messages from legitimate organisations such as Waka Kotahi – New Zealand Transport Agency, NZ Post, Inland Revenue, and numerous New Zealand-based banks.

A usual message provides a link which leads to a fake website where people were asked to enter information including internet banking login details, credit card details, driver licence and other personal details.

READ MORE:

* Over 100,000 reports received, life savings lost over ‘NZTA toll’ scam

* BNZ customers targeted in text message scam

* Covid-19: Auckland/Waikato checkpoints scrapped after nine-hour queues predicted



Here’s what to look out for:

NZ Police text scam

You will receive a text message the same or similar to: “From NZ POLICE: In the lat 12 months our records have shown a bank account number linked to this phone was incorrectly debited (10) times. If you are entitled to a refund a direct credit has been authorized to be refunded directly back to the account linked to this number.

To finalise payment please visit: [FAKE POLICE WEBSITE]”

Anyone who receives a scam text message is asked to report it to the Department of Internal Affairs TXT scams. Such messages can be forwarded to free code 7726.

NZTA toll scam

This is also sent via text message off a New Zealand number and has been circulating since around April.

The text reads “NZTA – you have an unpaid toll bill, [FAKE NZTA LINK]. Please check it before it affects your travel”

“NZTA – your tolls are not yet paid and are about to be overdue. Please click to view and pay. [FAKE LINK]”

Stuff Another variation of the NZTA text scam.

“You failed to pay the toll last month. To avoid more serious punishment, please handle it immediately [FAKE LINK]”

Last week, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) confirmed they’d received 10,000 reports on a NZTA toll phishing scam that had been circulating in New Zealand since late 2022.

Again, don’t provide any details, and report to 7726.

Stuff Mail delivery scams will tell you that there is a parcel waiting for you, or a damaged package belongs to you.

NZ Post and mail delivery text scams

These text messages vary in language. The can read something like; “You have a damaged package, please log in your account to lodge a claim. [FAKE LINK]

“Your item was redirected to our warehouse because our courier was unable to leave your item safely. Please update your details at the following link [FAKE LINK]. Reminder there will be a fee for re-delivery! Have a nice day!”

Such messages can be forwarded to free code 7726.

Stuff Mail delivery text scam.

Bank text scams

These have come in the form of mimicking some of New Zealand’s main bank providers, ASB and BNZ are examples. These arrive via text message also. They read similar to:

“Your BNZ account access has been placed on a temporary hold, go to [FAKE LINK] to resolve this issue.”

“Your ASB account access has been placed on a temporary hold, go to [FAKE LINK] to resolve this issue.”

Stuff Bank scams will lead you to an unknown link.

Phone company scams

Usually done by phone call or text with an automated message saying similar to:

There is something wrong with your One New Zealand account and that it will be disconnected.

There's a problem with your phone, internet or computer.

They’ve received a report that you’re experiencing slow internet.

They understand you’ve had Fibre installed and they’d like to run some tests.

That they need you to update your information with them.

That Spark has had an internal breach which means your modem, email or device has been hacked.

The caller may also use scare tactics to create a sense of urgency. For example, "you must pay your account now or you'll lose connection immediately".

It is advised you hang up and don’t provide details. If you are doubtful whether it is a scam, call your phone company.

Advice for dealing with scams: