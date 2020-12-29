Auckland holiday programme sees children swap tennis rackets for joysticks

One of just a few of its kind, TenForward, a gaming holiday programme, hopes to use video games as a vessel to teach social skills

A holiday programme with a difference aims to meet children where they are to help develop their social skills.

TenForward’s gaming holiday programme takes place in a little building tucked away in Auckland’s Remuera.

Greeting the children entering the space is a giant mural of a Minecraft creeper, the Pokémon Mew and Sonic.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Founder Belinda Hope created TenForward three years ago after seeing a gap in the market for kids who weren’t into the typical holiday programme.

A row of TVs hooked up to Xbox consoles line one wall, laptops sit ready on the desks, and BeyBlades and Nerf guns fill containers.

Your average holiday programme sees kids play sport all day or head to the movies, but founder Belinda Hope said she wants to see young people learning key skills while doing what they really want to do.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff TenForward is a video game holiday programme based in Auckland which aims to teach kids key social skills through video games.

She created TenForward three years ago after seeing a gap in the market for a child like hers, who wanted a space where they could do one of their favourite things – gaming.

The bonus is they are in a communal space, developing social skills, instead of speaking into a microphone to others far away, she said.

“They are interested in being online because that is where their community is.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Video games aren’t the only activity at TenForward, there are also board games, Nerf guns and Rubik’s cubes.

Through the games, they learn to work together and share items, she said.

They can build a house together in Minecraft or work to find the ‘imposter’ in Among Us.

One of the participants, Alexis, said he and his parents had tried out a few different holiday programmes.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Mentor Daniel Gay said there is a huge amount of learning that needs to happen to make sure kids are operating safely in the online environment.

They chose the gaming lounge at TenForward because they thought it was the best fit.

He said he has been playing games since he was 5, and finds it easy to talk to people when they are playing alongside him.

Daniel Gay, a psychology student at Auckland University and part-time TenForward mentor, said the aim is to get kids playing in a positive environment.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Kids have time trial races to see who can compete board games the fastest.

With the toxicity of online “trolls” there is a real need to teach kids how to operate in an online environment, he said.

And that translates into everyday life too.

He’s seen kids go from shy and keeping to themselves the first few times they come, to getting involved in the hustle and bustle when games get intense.