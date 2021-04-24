Apple faces stiff competition with paid-for Podcasts

The origins of Apple's relationship with podcasts are straightforward. They were an innovation that helped sell iPods.

OPINION: Apple's relationship with podcasts is a very unApple one. Until this week, podcasts don't make Apple any money, despite Apple making podcasting a thing more than 15 years ago.

Back then, the late Apple chief executive, Steve Jobs, told the world how “Apple is taking podcasting mainstream by building it right into iTunes.”

He continued to (correctly) predict that “podcasting is the next generation of radio” before boasting about how “users can now subscribe to over 3000 free podcasts and have each new episode automatically delivered over the Internet to their computer and iPod”.

There's a couple of things to unpack there. First, the figure “3000” stands out as laughably small and proves how big the podcast industry has become since 2005.

Second, the word “free”.

Apple built a feature into iTunes (now the podcasts app) that acted as a directory for podcast RSS feeds and allowed users to download the audio formats seamlessly on to their Apple devices. Its relationship with podcasts didn't change much over the next 15 years. We have a dedicated podcast app now, and that's about it.

That means the industry developed organically. And the current status quo is that advertising is the best way to fuel the industry. We, the listener, accept that our favourite shows need to be funded, and advertising has been the only feasible way to do this.

And it appears to be a pretty healthy relationship. A minute or two of ads – often read by the hosts we adore – followed by many more minutes of content is a fair trade-off. It works.

Even the 30-second fast-forward button (for those of us who don't want to hear the ads) that's baked into all podcasting apps hasn't deterred advertisers. The result is a functioning industry that is still in growth mode.

Things are likely to change now as Apple tells us it's ready to lead “the next chapter of podcasting with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions”. The new service gives creators a flexible way to charge subscribers for their work – ad-free, early access, or additional content – on a platform available on 1.65 billion devices.

Is that a good thing? Yes. Creators getting paid for their work is obviously a good thing, and paid-for podcasts seem inevitable.

I also think premiums podcasts will stick. If the name is big enough, I have no doubt some people, including me, will cough up whatever the asking price is. And if the end result is more engaging and entertaining podcast content, it's obviously a good thing for the listener.

Whether Apple becomes the dominant force in the “next chapter of podcasting” seems less certain. The biggest hurdle it faces, as far as I can tell, is the proposed cut of revenues it wants to take from podcasters.

Creators will have to pay Apple NZ$27.99/year to offer subscriptions inside the podcast app; Apple will take a 30 per cent cut of revenues in the first year and 15 per cent in the years thereafter.

123RF Spotify has been working on its own subscription model and is due to release it into the wild imminently.

This is in line with Apple's App Store fees, of course, but podcasting is different. Unlike the App Store, Apple isn't the only company capable of bringing quality subscription-supported podcasts to users.

Is that an attractive offer for creators? Apple tells us it is, with big-name launch partners that include NPR, the Los Angeles Times, Der Spiegel and Sony Music Entertainment all coming out to bat for Apple's new podcast plan.

As Sony Music Entertainment's Global Digital Business, Dennis Kooker puts it, “Apple is putting creators first with their approach to the subscription model. Offering subscriptions provides new flexibility and options for consumers and is an important addition to helping creators better monetise their works. All of this will lead to more investment and even better shows for podcast fans.”

It's impossible to argue with that. Apple is offering a new way for creators to monetise their work. Which, as I've said, is good.

Will it be a roaring success like the App Store, though? I'm not sure. Podcasters have many more routes to users than app developers do.

Spotify, for example, has been working on its own subscription model and is due to release it into the wild imminently. Patreon offers something similar too. Podcasters also have the ability to do something similar to what The Athletic does, and make ad-free podcasts available behind a paywall in websites and apps.

The point is, podcasting is not a sophisticated technology. And whether creators decide a 30 per cent sacrifice of revenue represents value in return for the features and scale that Apple Podcasts Subscriptions promises is a question all our favourite broadcasters will now have to ask themselves.