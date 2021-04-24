Google blocks ads for disability documentaries, labelling them 'shocking content'

An Auckland production company is calling on Google and YouTube to change their ad policies after adverts for documentaries about medical conditions and people with disabilities were blocked for breaching rules around ‘shocking content’.

Ads initially blocked by Google’s systems from appearing on YouTube included one for a documentary about the lives of little people, another profiling a 4-year-old with a life-threatening medical condition, and a third involving a doctor helping farmers with mental health issues.

The documentaries were made by Attitude Pictures, which aims to remove stigma from people who are different or live with a disability, and show how they can live like anyone else.

Attitude Pictures/Supplied My Perfect Family: Little People is a story about members of New Zealand’s community of little people.

Attitude chief executive Dan Buckingham said the ad denials impacted viewership of the documentaries, and ran in contradiction to their objectives.

READ MORE:

* YouTube overtakes TVNZ 1 for most views in NZ

* Social media companies can do more to tamp down coronavirus misinformation

* Media bosses, minister and NZ On Air meet to discuss journalism woes



All three ads were eventually approved after an appeal process, but figures showed the viewership was well down by the time the campaign ended in June 2020, compared to Attitude’s other documentaries.

RICKY WILSON Attitude’s acting chief executive Dan Buckingham said the documentaries were far from shocking.

A spokesman for Google, which owns YouTube, said the company used both people and an automated system to evaluate ads.

“From time to time, ads may be inadvertently disapproved. If someone believes their ads have been disapproved due to an error, they can appeal the decision from their Google Ads account.”

Protecting users is a “major priority” for Google, the spokesman said.

“Based on the available information, it appears the specific ads you refer to were initially disapproved, but were reinstated on appeal relatively quickly. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Attitude Pictures/Supplied My Perfect Family: Little People originally had its ad rejected by Google.

Buckingham said the documentary about the doctor helping farmers with mental health issues was likely denied due to it containing the word ‘suicide’.

“I would say our content is as far from shocking as can be,” Buckingham said.

“It killed our campaign we were running at the time for those pieces of content.

“They just didn’t get the audience we would have anticipated and wanted.”

Attitude documentaries are supported by NZ On Air, and had a first run on TVNZ.

Buckingham said both Google and YouTube were good vehicles for spreading the documentaries’ messages, and he understood the need for automated tools to be used to vet the massive amounts of content requesting to be posted as ads.

He said the tech giant should work to refine and update its bots’ algorithms to ensure documentaries like Attitude’s weren’t blocked.

Attitude Pictures/Supplied My Perfect Family: The Rasmussens is about a little boy from Christchurch who was born with a range of complex conditions.

Because humans programme the bots, it is also essential employees know what should and shouldn’t be considered inappropriate, he said.

“It’s bringing humans up to speed with what should and shouldn’t be deemed shocking,” Buckingham said.

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero said she was a little surprised the videos were blocked.

“Attitude does great work to give a voice to disabled people, our carers and whānau. Attitude’s work is helping to break down the barriers we face in trying to live dignified lives.”

Attitude Pictures/Stuff Google blocked the ads for My Perfect Family: The Rasmussens because some scenes were labelled as shocking content.

Tesoriero said she would see what could be done to ensure important stories from the disabled community reached audiences.

“As a community disabled people face enormous physical and non-physical barriers. It is important to the health and wellbeing of disabled people, our carers and whānau, that our stories are told so these barriers can be removed.”

The decision-making processes of tech giants’ ad bots came under scrutiny this week after an advert for period products was rejected from LinkedIn, and the same company revealed previous issues with posting ads to Facebook.

The company later allowed the advert, and said the rejection had been made in error.