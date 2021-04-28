As iOS 14.5 rolls out, here’s everything new on your iPhone

Last week was big for new Apple releases.

From AirTags to a purple iPhone, there are lots of new things for people to buy. But those with older iPhones weren’t forgotten; with new products come new iOS software, and Wednesday’s 14.5 update brings lots of new and improved features for all iPhones that are 6S or newer.

The biggest change is App Tracking Transparency. All apps are now going to have to ask your permission before tracking your data across apps and websites for advertising or sale to data brokers.

We all know that Facebook, Google and other major advertisers are tracking us wherever we go, but there’s a difference between “knowing” and having an app ask detailed permission to be creepy in order to sell you stuff. Up to 68 per cent of users are expected not to opt in ad tracking, according to AdWeek, and it’s going to be interesting to see how that changes mobile advertising in the future.

Siri no longer has a default voice.

Before users were just given the “female” Siri voice on setup, but now new users will be asked if they want voice 1 or 2, no longer specifying the sex of the disembodied robot. This change comes two years after the UN released a report showing that AI assistants defaulting to female-sounding voices and names further entrenched gender inequality.

There’s also new emoji, including a face exhaling, heart on fire and woman with beard. Emoji changes include adjusting the colour of the syringe to reflect vaccines instead of horror, some more inclusive options for existing emoji.

More minor changes include being able to share walking and cycling ETAs in Apple Maps, the rollout of paid subscriptions in Apple Podcasts, and the ability to sort reminders more conveniently.

SUPPLIED In Apple Watch news, ECG is now unlocked in the Health App, so if both your phone and Watch are updated, you’ll finally be able to check your heart health.

Big changes are also coming for those with Apple Watches. You’ll now be able to unlock your phone with your watch if you’re wearing a face mask on the train, which is handy. This is compatible with all Apple Watch models that can take the latest update.

In bigger Apple Watch news, ECG is now unlocked in the Health app, so if both your phone and Watch are updated to the latest software update, you’ll finally be able to check your heart health. This feature is coming to Apple Watch Series 4, 5 and 6.

Not technically part of iOS 14.5, but still cool, are the new workouts for pregnant people and those over 60 in Apple Fitness+, expanding the platform to be accessible for more users. They’re also brand new and ready to check out now.

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update, if it hasn’t already auto updated.