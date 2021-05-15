AI is the future: Tackling climate change, smarter homes within our reach

OPINION: One man, a screwdriver, a computer chip and a phone line from the University of Waikato to Hawai’i on a Sunday afternoon in April 1989 helped transform the way New Zealanders live.

University researcher John Houlker was responsible for making New Zealand’s first connection to the internet and when he found the chip in the modem he needed was in the wrong place, he used a screwdriver to move it. And it worked.

New Zealanders are known for being an innovative bunch and now 33 years later there is a new frontier, one tipped to create jobs not even in existence and solve some of our curliest challenges, from addressing climate change and mass biodiversity loss to automating our homes, the cities we live in and our lives.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here, and New Zealand needs to be strategic about harnessing our research expertise and the investment we direct towards it.

If we don’t, we risk taking on AI solutions developed by other countries that are not suitable for us, leaving us scrambling to solve some of our biggest challenges.

AI development has increasingly become a national objective for countries around the world. The US and China are the main frontrunners, China having the ambition to become the global leader in AI research by 2030.

In 2020 the US National Science Foundation created five new AI institutes at a cost of $100 million, aimed at advancing technological innovation and bolstering the economy.

In the UK, the Alan Turing Institute was created in 2013 with a £600m investment as a National Centre to promote advanced research and translational work in algorithms and the application of data science.

Closer to home Australia announced last week it would invest $1.2 billion in Australia’s digital future, $124.1m of that directed towards initiatives in building AI capability, including a National Artificial Intelligence Centre.

It is investment that shows how the divide between countries leading AI development, and the countries who have not yet organised themselves, can quickly develop into a chasm.

New Zealand has already shown we can be a world leader in AI.

Open-source projects launched from the University of Waikato (WEKA), and University of Auckland (R), were used by 90 percent of universities around the world between 2005 and 2015 to teach data science.

It was New Zealander Craig Nevill-Manning that founded Google's first remote engineering centre, located in midtown Manhattan, where he was an Engineering Director.

We can also claim Shane Legg, who co-founded DeepMind, a company developing AI systems that was acquired by Google in 2014.

New Zealand has the capability, but we need to coordinate our efforts and put the investment behind it, and it is coming.

lembergvector/123rf Open-source projects from the University of Waikato and University of Auckland, were used by 90 per cent of universities around the world between 2005 and 2015 to teach data science.

AI researchers from universities and Crown Research Institutes throughout New Zealand attended a Waikato workshop in Matamata last month, where there were 35 talks given on current research and how the industry can organise itself to collaborate more closely.

Work is now under way to develop an association of AI researchers to bring greater awareness to New Zealand’s work and potential opportunities in AI and provide better access for industry and government to our research already underway.

With greater collaboration the prize on offer is substantial.

The overall productivity of companies and countries will depend on how AI is developed and implemented.

The market size of artificial intelligence was valued at $27.23b in 2019 by Fortune Business Insights.

This figure is projected to reach $266.92b by 2027 – a nearly tenfold increase in just eight years and with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 33.2 per cent.

McKinsey reported that 44 per cent of companies using AI have achieved a reduction in business costs in departments where AI has been implemented.

Add to this the revenue growth in many of these organisations and the cost benefits of AI are clear.

That is why the University of Waikato launched the Artificial Intelligence Institute last month.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff University of Waikato has installed the world’s most advanced AI System; which has been referred to as the Ferrari of computing.

Te Ipu o te Mahara, which translates as "A Receptacle of Consciousness”, is a vehicle to take New Zealand’s world-leading expertise in AI, real time analytics of big data and machine learning, into commercial businesses and applications for the benefit of New Zealand industries and communities.

The AI Institute will have a strong focus on collaboration between academia and industry, and it is already making inroads.

The University is a partner in TAIAO (Time-evolving data science/AI for advanced open environmental science).

A seven-year initiative funded by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment to advance environmental data science by developing new machine learning methods.

It is also collaborating with Crown Research Institute Scion to understand how water is used in our planted forests.

Alongside this we have also invested in New Zealand’s most powerful computer for machine learning.

We are already known for our world leading talent but we need to continue to attract that talent into the industry, and continue to educate people on what AI can do for them, while implementing and commercialising the solutions that are already being developed by our researchers.

We know from overseas experience that some large companies, instead of collaborating with only universities, prefer to hire academics and have their own research teams internally.

Some of our students already work for these big companies, demonstrating companies and organisations will need the academic talent that exists even more so in the future.

New Zealand needs to invest in AI research and development to not only survive but shine.

If we organise ourselves to harness our existing research expertise and direct the right investment towards AI, just like the development of the internet, it will transform our lives.

Albert Bifet is director of Waikato University’s Te Ipu o te Mahara AI Institute.