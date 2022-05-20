‘Extortion’: Why Web3 is making a lot of software developers angry

Venture capitalists and entrepreneurs are betting the emerging Web3 space is the next generation of the internet, where every website and application is decentralised, people pay for goods in cryptocurrency, and digital ownership is conveyed through the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

But Australian software engineer, Geoffrey Huntley, reckons that’s all a load of crap. Huntley is part of a growing community of tech-savvy developers and researchers who are denouncing the nascent space as lacking a clear use case and rife with fraudsters.

Last year, Huntley took it upon himself to expose what he believed were the flaws in non-fungible tokens, establishing a “performance art website”, TheNFTBay, which offered a downloadable file of all NFTs minted on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains in an effort to prompt would-be buyers into doing more research about what they actually are getting when buying an NFT.

The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald spoke to Huntley for our new weekly series You, Me and Web3, which aims to examine, challenge and demystify the ideas behind the emerging industry by speaking to the people who live and breathe it.

Tell me about how you got interested in the Web3 space?

I’ve been on the Internet now for over 30 years. I’ve seen the cycles of things, and I saw the birth of crypto. Like many engineers, I picked it up, looked at it, assessed it, and figured I didn’t have a use for it. Compare that to an iPhone, where the use case is immediate, it wasn’t like that with crypto, it’s been searching for a use case outside of ransomware, which has caused billions of dollars of damages to corporates and individuals.

In peak crypto-mania, I started to hear this notion of “Web3”. People came along and said “our new thing is the next iteration of the internet”. And that pissed off a lot of engineers. The next generation of the internet was already clearly defined - the inventor of the worldwide web had a definition for it, companies had been founded to that vision. But people with cryptocurrency are trying to bring more people in, with claims of a better internet - which are false - so they can exit and get liquidity. And they’re calling this the Web3 boom.

So at that point, a lot of the engineers started really paying attention and some of us decided we needed to step up. So, I started looking into NFTs last November, and I created a little performance art website called TheNFTBay, based on the Swedish Pirate Bay. I wanted to educate people about what an NFT is, and there was already some popular culture about if an NFT is an image, what is the value of the image if I can just get it for free? Just right-click, save. So, that went very viral.

As a software engineer, what is your take on the underlying technologies behind Web3? What do you think of blockchain? Is any of it useful?

This “new internet” that has been proposed, much to the disdain of software engineers worldwide, is one where anytime you upload a photo, save something, post a tweet or put something on YouTube, it costs money. Every time you write something to a blockchain with crypto, you need to pay the miners.

No matter what gets built in this “new internet”, fundamentally who is paying the miners? Because it doesn’t work unless the miners get paid. So, what does that mean for accessibility? What does it mean for equity? What does it mean if we have an internet that’s only usable if you have money?

If that can’t be answered, essentially we’ve got an internet where all applications will be pay-to-play. Now there are companies with alternative approaches where they’re trying to bring those fees down to very minuscule amounts, but still, you need to pay to use it and that’s a fundamental problem.

UNSPLASH The future of Web3, will it all fall apart, or will it stick around?

What about private blockchains?

If it’s permissioned, running privately, yes there are companies playing with it. But we still haven’t found a use case for that. Instead, what we do see is a lot of very smart people going into that space, becoming good friends and then ending up starting a traditional internet company instead.

If we look at NFTs for a moment, if you remove the art part of it and view them purely as an asset class, like an equity, does that make them more palatable?

People have always loved the ability to show off. When the original iPhone was launched, there was an app in the App Store called “I Am Rich”, and it was a $999 red button. Bored Ape Yacht Club is the equivalent of this, it’s just a status symbol.

An NFT is a link to an image. If you buy a Bored Ape for a million dollars, I can come along and create a duplicate NFT for $10 linking to the same image. Where’s the value in that? Is it the monkey that has value? Did you spend a million dollars for the monkey or for the record on the blockchain?

I just got a knockoff for essentially nothing. And the general layperson will not be able to tell the difference between the real Rolex and the fake Rolex.

Sure, but that doesn’t stop people from buying real Rolexes.

But companies like Rolex spend a lot of money on enforcement to get rid of counterfeits because counterfeits remove the willingness for people to play to pay the high price for an original.

With Web3, just because it’s written on the blockchain doesn’t mean it’s true. Anyone can write anything on the blockchain if you’ve paid the miners. So if I pay $10 to create an NFT linking to your same image on the blockchain, it creates this tension.

What is value, is it the image or the record on the blockchain? We have one authentic thing on the blockchain, and one inauthentic, but who says what is authentic and what’s not? Web3 is meant to be about decentralisation, but to certify this, you need a centralised entity to determine what is and isn’t authentic.

Plus, even if you’re Rolex and you see people making counterfeit NFTs, you can’t do anything about it. The blockchain is append-only, no deletions. So, we’re seeing these companies move into this space, not really knowing that their ability to enforce the IP is gone.

So, what’s the future of Web3? Do you think we’ll see it all fall apart, or will it stick around?

I still have an iPhone, which came out 13 years ago - blockchain also came out 13 years ago. The iPhone has changed the world in that time, but crypto has not. It has searched for a use case and the one use case it’s really found is extortion.

Right now, there’s a huge engineering pushback against Web3, so I think it’s likely we’ll see the term Web3 be reclaimed by engineers. Then crypto will probably just move on to the next thing under a new name because it launders terms, pitching old technology under new names and saying it’s growing, and it’s early days.

Whether it’s crashing, or whatever, I don’t know, I just recommend people read the work done by Stephen Diehl, Molly White, and Ben McKenzie, that’s where some of the most informed critiques are on what’s going on in this space. And that’s also where all the regulators are looking as well.

This story was originally published on The Sydney Morning Herald and is republished with permission.