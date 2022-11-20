Is New Zealand's digital Twitter town square in danger?

1News’ Logan Church looks at if the US$44 billion deal will pay off for Musk or see users leave in droves.

Twitter has hit an iceberg, and New Zealand users are preparing lifeboats. Is this a niche social media issue, or should we be more concerned? Kelly Dennett reports.

On Sunday new Wellington mayor Tory Whanau tweeted something that just a few weeks ago would have been met with confusion.

“Giving Mastodon a go. Follow me y’all,” she wrote, linking her followers to a slightly obscure social media site that boasts 92,000 users – many of them recently joined.

A few days earlier Whanau told Stuff over the phone she was “sitting for a bit and seeing how it goes” when asked if she had any plans to leave Twitter.

READ MORE:

* Musk sells $6 billion in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

* How much thinner can Elon Musk spread himself?

* Why is Elon Musk set to buy Twitter? What would he do with it?



JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wellington mayor Tory Whanau has joined social media site Mastadon.

“[Twitter] is becoming a bit of a cringe fest. A bit lame. [But] I don’t want to lose the connection with my followers.”

In contrast to Whanau’s relaxed wait-and-see approach earlier in the week, by Friday the New Zealand Twitter-sphere became maudlin as new owner Elon Musk’s power plays began to suggest the end of days for the social media giant.

As hundreds of employees called Musk’s bluff - he invited ‘‘hardcore’’ staff to stay and suggested the rest show themselves the door - by quitting, thus throwing the site’s infrastructure into jeopardy, NZ users began to farewell one another.

While the hourglass ran down Kiwis made last-minute personal announcements, left contact details, archived threads, and launched into stories about all the good things Twitter had done for them.

Twitter, possibly NZ’s most niche social media platform which mostly acts as a town hall for political, academic, activist and journalist communities, and several trolls, began to see their neighbours make a quiet but deliberate shuffle to the exit in late October.

Some users noticed their follower counts suddenly dropped; others motivated by a strong moral code delivered a sermon in their goodbyes. They were unequivocal: they were leaving because of Him.

That’s new owner, Tesla entrepreneur, billionaire and “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk, who immediately began commandeering the good ship that is Twitter with a strong pair of binoculars but no compass, having purchased it for US$44b (NZ$72b).

He promised Twitter would be a digital town square where a “wide range of beliefs can be debated”.

This was all code for, critics said, a loosening of the reins that had filtered and monitored speech for the better; a misinterpretation of protection for censorship.

Francois Mori/AP Elon Musk is pledging to make Twitter great.

Musk announced users would have to pay for a blue tick endorsement, a previously free asset that allowed members to see which accounts purporting to be of high profile people, were real, and which were not.

Fake accounts, many in parody of Musk, abounded, as a question formed of how ditching a tool that had helped combat misinformation and bad actors helped the free speech cause. In response to the parody accounts Musk reintroduced a badge that allowed incredulous users to label themselves ‘official’.

Meanwhile, half of Twitter’s staff have left, and teams that handled moderation and misinformation were cut. The New York Times called Musk’s approach dangerous and combustible. Horror writer Stephen King said Twitter didn’t seem fun any more.

Users attached life vests.

“I’m not entirely convinced of his direction yet,” Whanau said.

A few, like Whanau, hedged their bets: signing up to Mastodon, a possible but unlikely Next Big Thing, while remaining Twitter-adjacent. (Whanau was retweeting from her account this week.)

Jason Dorday/Stuff Microblogging site Mastodon has seen a surge in sign-ups since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.

There appear to be just half a million NZ-linked Twitter users, a drop in the bucket compared to Facebook (3m), Instagram, (2.4m), TikTok (1.4m) and even LinkedIn (2.3m). But it remains an important podium for many, from political figures to institutions like the police, Air New Zealand, and the Ministry of Health.

Auckland Transport tweets service announcements to its 95,000 followers. It said Twitter was its largest social media audience and an important channel. That said, paying for official verification was not something it saw value in, a spokesperson said.

Police, and the police commissioner, both whom have blue ticks, were “monitoring the evolving situation”. Police used Twitter to increase public trust and confidence, and it helped solve crime, a spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s account has a blue tick but she hadn’t considered whether she would pay to keep her verified status.

A spokesperson said the PM preferred Facebook and Instagram – her 2m Facebook followers dwarfed her following on Twitter of 802,000. She was concerned, however, about what Twitter’s changes meant for internet consumers.

“As the Christchurch terrorist attacks showed us, terrorist and violent extremist groups abuse online platforms, and this is a shared problem for governments, for communities, and for online platforms.

“Twitter is an active, valued contributor to our shared work through the Christchurch Call. The Christchurch Call community is hopeful this collaboration will continue under the new management.”

SUPPLIED Deborah Pead: The jury will be out with advertisers.

Public relations guru Deborah Pead is sceptical about Twitter’s importance.

“It’s interesting, Twitter seems to make a lot of noise when it comes to media campaigns and while in New Zealand it does have a tight-knit community, its reach is very limited… It backs up my suspicion that Twitter is only used by a small slice of the population, and we talk about it more than we actually use it.”

Pead professes to use Twitter just 10-15 minutes a day. “It’s like a soap opera.”

Whanau says Twitter provides “a more humorous, sassy political tone, in conversation with either journalists, political commentators or people interested in politics. It’s kind of like an online casual chat, but also putting out some nice good news that I know people following me would like”.

She prefers the younger, energetic audience that comes with Instagram. “It’s overwhelmingly positive. I don't get trolled there.”

Academics are concerned that Musk’s undoing of tools that have moderated hate speech and misinformation will breach human rights and encourage harm.

Pead says Musk is in danger of damaging the brand.

“He’s doing a really good job of alienating advertisers, and he’s doing that because he’s encouraging bad behaviour from users… There’s not really any commitment to Twitter’s supposed value. I think he will lose some people. The jury will be out with advertisers.”

Will Twitter fail? It’s hard to tell.

By late Saturday the platform was still useable, and Musk himself had launched a poll with a simple question: Reinstate former president Donald Trump?