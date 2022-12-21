Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said he will step down as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job”.

The announcement follows a Twitter poll in which Musk asked users whether he should stay on, with 57.5% of respondents saying he should resign.

Soon after posing the question, as the “yes” vote gained ground, Musk posted: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

Roughly 12 hours after the poll closed, it looked like Musk would dismiss its results. He appeared to agree with a tweet thread alleging an army of bots had swung the results against him.

“Interesting,” he wrote, and said Twitter would make a change to allow only Twitter Blue subscribers to vote in policy-related polls.

Responding to another comment about hiring a new chief executive, Musk wrote “the question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive”.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive,” he added. “There is no successor.”

Since taking control of the social media giant in late October, Musk’s run as CEO has been marked by quickly issued rules and policies that have often been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public. He has also alienated some investors in his electric vehicle company Tesla who are concerned Twitter is taking too much of his attention.

Twitter’s abrupt suspension of several journalists’ accounts last week fuelled allegations of arbitrary and erratic content moderation and widened the rift between the social media site and the news media.

Reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw their accounts go dark on Thursday (US time).

Musk later accused the journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts, which he described as “basically assassination co-ordinates”, but provided no evidence for that claim.

Late on Friday (US time), Musk said the company would lift the suspensions following the results of a poll on the site in which 58.7% of respondents voted to immediately unsuspend the accounts.

The suspensions raised more questions over what is, and what is not allowed on the platform.

“The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising,” CNN said in a statement.

“Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter,” the statement added.

Musk had previously promised to let free speech reign and has reinstated high-profile accounts that broke Twitter’s rules against hateful conduct or harmful misinformation. He has also said he would suppress negativity and hate by depriving some accounts of “freedom of reach”.

If and when Musk resigns, he will still retain overwhelming influence over platform as its owner. He also fired the company’s board of directors soon after taking control.

Musk was questioned in court last month about how he splits his time among his three companies: Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

He said he never wanted to be a CEO of any company, preferring to see himself as an engineer.