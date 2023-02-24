Scientists invent flexible 'skin' that allows robots to touch and feel as humans do

Flexible electronic skin which would allow robots to touch and feel the world as humans and animals do has been invented by scientists.

The stretchy e-skin was hailed as a “step change” in soft robotics, which could be used to create super-sensitive surgical tools to assist with operations, create prosthetics or devices to explore hazardous environments.

It is made from a thin 1mm layer of silicone embedded with wires and sensitive detectors that could allow robots to experience their physical place in the world.

The team from the University of Edinburgh tested the skin by fitting it to a soft robot arm and found that the technology was able to sense a range of complex bending, stretching and twisting movements across every part of the device.

READ MORE:

* AI is starting to pick which employees should be made redundant

* Auckland University advises staff to use GPTZero to detect chatbot cheats

* Rise of the machines: Is AI going to take your job?

* AI 'likely to be more disruptive' than first five years of social media

* They handled nuclear missiles for the US - now they're getting cancer

* ‘Real-life T-1000’ from Terminator 2 that can pass through metal bars invented by scientists



Dr Yunjie Yang, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering, who led the study, said: “The perceptive senses endowed to robotic devices by this new technology are similar to those of people and animals.

“This new level of physical self-awareness represents a step change in the sensing capabilities of soft robots.”

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images Flexible electronic skin which would allow robots to touch and feel the world as humans and animals do has been invented by scientists. (File photo)

Complex interplay

Humans’ ability to sense where they are in space, and monitor personal movement is known as proprioception and involves a complex interplay of sensory inputs including sight, balance, touch and hearing.

Skin is the largest organ in the human body and its movement is crucial for anchoring the body in space, and sensing limb activity, alongside neurons in muscles, joints and tendons.

The lack of three-dimensional full-body proprioceptive sense has become a key problem for developing soft robots which has left scientists scratching their heads.

Unlike traditional rigid robots, which have a set range of movements, soft robots are highly flexible and deformable, which has always posed a problem of how they can carry out precise tasks and interact safely with people.

Interact with their environment

Without e-skin, it is hard for soft robots to understand their own motion and shape, and how they interact with their environment.

The University of Edinburgh team is the first to develop technology that overcomes the problem and provides soft robots with highly accurate, real-time sensing abilities.

The e-skin works in combination with artificial intelligence, and can allow robots to rapidly sense their motions and deformations with millimetre accuracy in three dimensions, in real time.

Researchers, who published details of the breakthrough in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence, said the material was easy to make and scale up and could either be built into a robot’s design or applied as an external layer.

It can also be fitted to any shape of body without needing to programme in the dimensions, the team said.

Study co-leader Dr Francesco Giorgio-Serchi, also of the School of Engineering at the university, said: “The flexibility of the technology we have developed means it could be applied to various soft robots to enable them to accurately perceive their own shape and movements.

“Ultimately, that means we are now closer to making some of the most exciting ideas in soft robotics a reality.”