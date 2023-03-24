Newsable: Fiery scenes expected as TikTok boss faces grilling from US authorities

Democrat Jamaal Bowman, joined by TikTok supporters, leads a rally to defend the app in the US Capitol.

A US tech correspondent expects bombastic scenes today when TikTok’s CEO appears before Congress to defend the social media app against allegations it constitutes a security risk.

Later this morning, Shou Zi Chew will testify before a bipartisan panel on the US House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Chew, who was born and raised in Singapore, has headed the company since 2021.

This is his first appearance before Congress. Some US lawmakers are calling on TikTok to divest its US assets, saying the Chinese-owned company could pose a risk to US security through nefarious use of the user data it collects.

TikTok was created in 2016 and has been downloaded by an estimated 150 million Americans.

Last month, the White House issued a directive to federal employees to delete the app from their phones, with many other countries soon following suit, including New Zealand.

Vox’s senior reporter Sara Morrison tells Newsable she expects the panel to aggressively question Chew about TikTok’s data-collection processes.

“Here in the States there’s a lot of suspicion that TikTok has ties to the Chinese government, China may be using it to spy on us, push misinformation and propaganda on American users.”

She says amid talk of banning the app entirely in the US, she expects various congresspeople will get the chance to ask Chew questions about TikTok and its ties to China.

”It being the US, you’ll probably see a lot of them just grandstand and yell at him, and go for sound bites. So this is a chance for him to defend his company … and for them to say why it should no longer exist here.”

Asked whether TikTok is too big and too ubiquitous to be outright banned, Morrison says her opinion has changed.

“A year ago I would’ve said there’s absolutely no way, it’s not going to happen. I still feel that way almost, but I do see absolutely a possibility.

Morrison described a potential ban by US authorities as “unprecedented”.

”This (the US) is a country that’s all about free speech, you have the constitution that says it, so when you ban something that’s used for communication and media … it’s a really extreme thing.

“I can see it happening, but I think we need more than what we have right now in terms of evidence for why it should.”

