Newsable today: 'Listening' phones and targeted ads, US military leaks, and Mario the movie

Anyway - we gently ease ourselves into the week by asking: is your phone listening to you? All the time? Is it storing all your mumbles and grunts and paranoid rants in the cloud to be used to one day sell you giraffe insurance? Stuff’s Katie Kenny’s been looking into this and joins us to explain.

It’s been a while since we had a good old-fashioned leak hasn’t it? Oh wait. Maybe that’s not strictly true. Well. There goes that segue. Anyway, there’s been a big leak of classified US military documents, and you better bet there are some red faces sauntering around the Pentagon at the moment. What information came out, and what does it all mean?

Meanwhile, back home several parts of the country have been pelted by tornadoes over the past few days. Tornadoes!? At this time of year, in this part of the world? Localised entirely around the North and upper South Islands of New Zealand? Chris Brandolino joins us to make sense of it all - and explain why the exact nomenclature might be a little off …

And film reviewer and child of the ‘80s is here to chat about a movie based on a video game that doesn’t totally suck. But is it as good as 1994 magnum opus Street Fighter?

