Newsable: How will tech change the job market in the next 10 years?

New technology based and technology enabled jobs are popping up – so what’s on the horizon?

What do UberEats delivery drivers, Esports coaches, and game landscape artists have in common?

They’re job titles that didn’t exist a decade ago.

If you ask TechNZ’s chief executive Graeme Muller what his favourite “new” job has been over the last few years, he’ll tell you it’s the ‘robotic surgeon’.

“There’s technology out there that allows surgeons to operate on people when they’re not actually in the same room as them. So you can get a world-class surgeon to use a robotic extension to do the operation,” he tells Newsable this morning.

Muller also says not to worry about new technologies taking over - because new jobs or industries often mean complementary jobs or industries.

“Cars came along and everyone thought ‘what’s going to happen to all of the guys that drive the carriages?’ People learned how to change tyres and build new things for cars, or became road workers, so it creates a whole lot of jobs.

“It’s not just about learning complicated engineering ... it’s the rest of the population learning when to trust a computer, when to use it, and how to use it in different ways.”

As to what jobs could be coming in the next decade, Muller expects there will be “an enormous number of cool job titles” in the pipeline.

”I think this AI wave that we’re seeing is going to get harnessed by people and people are going to use it to augment their work. So while there’s a bit of fear that suddenly you won’t need a writer, the reality is that human element.

“It’s the same as the surgery, right? You still prefer to have a doctor running that robot than just a full on robot ... we’re still going to want people to pass their eye over content coming out of these machines.”

