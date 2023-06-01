Newsable today: New tech that'll protect tennis' biggest stars online

Technology filtering the social media accounts of players is being made available to all players at Roland Garros this year.

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Good morning and welcome to winter and well done on being just three weeks away from the shortest day of the year.

Is now the time to get onto the housing ladder? We’ll explain changes to Loan To Value ratios, and new data showing prices might - MIGHT - have bottomed out.

We’re talking about the technology which could help eliminate toxic online comments - by automatically filtering them out. It’ll protect tennis players at this year’s French Open from online abuse, two years after Japanese star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament because of mental health.

Stuff reporter James Halpin is on the show to discuss his story about one of Vladimir Putin's inner circle and his apparent interest in a remote part of NZ.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who heads the Wagner Group mercenary military company, was photographed with a world map behind him showing a pin in the Chatham Islands.

Then there’s the story of the day, what category of animal are you in, in the latest dating trend? We’ve got bears, reptilians, dogs, eagles, foxes, cats, deer, and bunnies. If you’re anything like the Newsable team, tune in to the show and set aside a good portion of time in the office kitchen with your work besties to go over what animal you are.

Happy Thursday y’all!

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.