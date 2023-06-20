Stuff and the machines - our policy on generative AI

Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened. (First published March 9, 2023)

Joanna Norris is Stuff’s Chief Content Officer and has worked in media for more than two decades.

Over the past year the potential of generative AI has rapidly moved from the lips of futurists to the hands of all of us.

It’s been met with a frothing mix of excitement, wonder, fear and apathy. Businesses, schools, universities, organisations and individuals have been divided in response.

Here at Stuff we see that AI tools can enhance journalism and the experience for audiences while improving productivity, but also create some risks worth considering.

We’ve been considering the possibilities, pitfalls and pratfalls.

In doing so we’ve landed on some important non-negotiables that we want to share with you, our audience.

Make Aotearoa better

It’s a no brainer - any use of any technology must be consistent with our overarching company mission to Make Aotearoa better. This means it must enhance our journalism and the resulting public benefit and impact.

We’ll keep you in the know.

We’ll always be clear and transparent with you, our audience - our readers, viewers and listeners.

This means any content generated or substantially generated using generative AI will be transparently labelled outlining the nature of AI use.

We are not currently using Gen-AI to generate text for stories, but if we find uses where it becomes a useful part of our newsroom toolkit, labelling will be clear.

DALL-E 2/Kathryn George/Stuff The release of various generative AI tools into the public domain has prompted predictions that many jobs involving content creation will become the domain of bots. This image was created by Open AI's DALL-E 2 and then adapted by Stuff's Kathryn George.

Human oversight is a non-negotiable

There’s no blaming the machines. Any AI-generated content will be held to the same standards and codes as content written by our professional journalists. And ensuring these standards are met is the responsibility of a human. That means the publishing editor, news director, producer or content creator.

This applies to our other teams at Stuff too - our advertising and marketing teams.

And another thing: Content must adhere to the requirements of New Zealand law and the principles of the New Zealand Media Council, Advertising Standards Authority and to Stuff’s Editorial Code of Practice and Ethics and Stuff’s Charter.

Equity, fairness and inclusion are at our core

Some AI tools in use internationally have been found to exhibit unfair and discriminatory outputs which can exacerbate existing inequities for marginalised groups.

This is never ok with us.

If AI tools are used in our newsroom or business we will be mindful of these risks. We will seek to always take a multi-lens approach to the use of AI and also seek external advice from groups most vulnerable and at risk.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Just as social media was used to disrupt elections, we should expect the same and worse from AIs like ChatGPT, researcher says.

Sources and IP protection are as important as ever

Content can only be published when source material has been checked and verified. This means, as always, our journalism is based on verified facts.

And source checking ensures we do not improperly use the intellectual property of others. Our own IP and copyright is important to us - and we respect the intellectual property of others.

What next?

There are many ways we’re experimenting with AI and generative AI, or think there are possibilities. These include areas as diverse as headline writing, social media curation, graphic generation, data analysis, data visualisation, interview transcription, video and image cataloguing, text to voice, story generation from data, story curation, and automated page layouts.

We have been publishing uninterrupted in this country for more than 160 years and have embraced wave after wave of technological change, always committed to using the best of technologies to create modern, relevant and essential journalism that makes a positive difference to New Zealand.

We’ll keep you up to date.