The ethical debate over artificial intelligence is just beginning

Frances Valintine is the founder and chief executive of academyEX, a post-graduate institute focused on professional development.

OPINION: As artificial intelligence dominates international headlines, the debate on AI ethics is starting to develop close behind. Whether you are part of the camp of people who are leaping at the chance to try the latest generative AI tool or part of the camp that sees AI as the beginning of the end of humanity, there is no doubt the conversation on artificial intelligence has created a deafening noise in the market.

To date, the starting point in the conversations on AI ethics has generally focused on the issues of fair access and equity, knowledge divides, the risk of built-in biases and the potential for harm through unvalidated or unscrupulous actors using AI for financial gain.

In its broadest form, ethics is a set of highly subjective standards that are prone to debate and disagreement. One person’s ethical edge, dividing right and wrong, is another person’s playground. We test the boundaries of our ethical standards every day by how we live, where we work, how we treat others and our actions when put under pressure.

Scratch the surface of the ethical debate, and it soon becomes evident that generative AI is different from previous human-led AI advances. Generative AI advances have even the most seasoned AI researchers declaring their concerns about the unstoppable nature of this tech due to its high level of independence and autonomy.

Once trained, generative AI doesn’t require humans to shape it. It can generate outputs and act independently. That is the unique selling point. Generative AI removes the need for humans to undertake a range of tasks. It is self-creating and can generate novel content as it adapts and evolves based on the data it interacts with.

This could have unintended consequences, especially if the AI starts generating content that is harmful, misleading, or untrue.

Until the launch of generative AI late last year, it was reasonable to expect that recent graduates could find entry-level jobs or graduate programmes to further develop their capability in a real-world environment.

But what if the wide-scale adoption of generative AI, there is no economic argument for hiring a grad lawyer, a grad accountant or a recently trained marketer? What if the job boards become void of roles for entry-level graphic designers, writers or developers as generative AI competes for these roles through the offer of efficiency and productivity?

Even as we debate the many questionable sources of data that feed generative AI’s large language models, we are happy to disregard risks and hungry for more. The promise of the ultimate virtual companion and guide who can assist us in writing, booking, querying, and planning has us all proudly sharing how our life just got easier.

DALL-E 2/Kathryn George/Stuff

But what if, in our willingness to accept generative AI on the basis it is making life easier, we overlook the mostly new ethical dilemmas, including the rise of propaganda so believable we will all be scratching our heads as we ponder how we separate fiction from reality? We already know generative AI has a noticeable quirk of hallucinating, ranging from the creation of events that never happened to the publication of details on species that never existed. What if, in building efficiency into algorithms, we overlook broader implications?

What is the ethically right thing to do as we automate away jobs? Will we shift our perception of what “work” is for and attribute greater value to roles such as nursing, the trades, and people who support others in the community? Will we seek more fulfilling roles that are less about the salary and more about meaning and purpose?

How does this shape the way we think about education and learning?

The Australian House of Representatives Standing Committee on Employment, Education and Training currently has an inquiry into the issues and opportunities presented by generative AI in early childhood education, schools, and higher education.

This committee is exploring the impact of generative AI tools on teaching and assessment practices in all education sectors, including the role of educators and the future education workforce.

The challenge we face as we plan for the future of education and work is a need for a more realistic understanding of what is ahead. The technologies that came before generative AI enhanced human productivity physically, e.g. tractors, or mentally, e.g. spreadsheets. We could see the benefits, build business cases and plan for the benefits these new technologies would bring.

AI is entirely different. It scales without limits as infinite amounts of existing and newly generated data are represented as new knowledge – without the need for humans.

The next few years will determine the extent of job losses, measured against the rise of entirely new careers. In time we will better understand how generative AI changes the political landscape as fake news becomes indistinguishable from the truth. We will begin to know if the promises of new super medicines and vaccines have reduced the fatality rate of life-threatening illnesses and if AI has developed new ways of mitigating climate change based upon the intelligence of petabytes of data and analytics.

It may have taken humans many thousands of years of education and learning to develop the knowledge to build machines that could teach themselves. We don’t know how far or fast the next phase of our supercharged AI technology evolution will be. Will we look back and wonder why we didn’t do more to build guardrails to prevent what comes next, or will we live in a world where we have more time to sit back and smell the roses?