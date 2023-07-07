Newsable: Twitter's competitor is threadbare, but does that really matter?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

On today’s episode of Newsable, a record-breaking climate day for all the wrong reasons; assessing Ukraine’s counter-offensive; trialling some new Threads; and Fun Fact Friday.

Morning team, I had a dream last night that I was doing a stand-up comedy gig at The Classic in Auckland and just before I went on-stage I realised I hadn’t prepped anything so I rocked up and just started reeling off knock-knock jokes.

Thing was, I absolutely killed it. Jerry Seinfeld was there, he was laughing his ass off, it was a great moment. It never happened, but it was a great moment.

Speaking of which – email me your best knock-knock jokes, emile.donovan@stuff.co.nz, best one gets a personalised mug featuring a bespoke haiku from yours truly.

To the show! – we kick off today with some record-breaking news: Wednesday was the hottest day on Earth ever in recorded history. And then some more record-breaking news: Thursday superseded Wednesday to become the hottest-ever day in recorded history! Why is this happening? What does it mean? Can we get a GIF of the Everything Is Fine Dog in the burning room please?

After that, today marks 500 days since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. While there’s no end in sight, it’s been a busy few weeks, of course, with the attempted coup of the Wagner Group and an ongoing counteroffensive from Ukrainian forces. That being said, it’s really hard to get a good steer on how things are actually poised, as Vox journalist Jen Kirby explains to us.

After that, Producer Jono risks life, limb and personal data to give us a hot-off-the-press first-person review of Threads, Meta’s competitor to Twitter, before Imo and I once again go all unstoppable force vs immovable object in Fun Fact Friday.

We’ve also got a super-interesting pod dropping tomorrow morning which is all about political polls: what are they, how are they conducted, how reliable are they, what are they useful for and what are their limitations? I chatted to David Farrar from Curia Market Research, former MP Peter Dunne, and political journalist Andrea Vance about all that and more. It’ll be out Saturday morning.

Have a good weekend, behave yourselves, and we’ll catch you Monday.

Emile

