Newsable: Clash of the fast-fashion titans brewing

Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit accusing its rival Shein of violating U.S. antitrust law by blocking clothing manufacturers from working with Temu

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

It’s the corporate fight of the century.

In the blue corner: hulking Chinese-founded online marketplace Temu, annual revenue approximately US$19 billion.

In the red corner: hulking Chinese-founded fast-fashion retailer Shein, annual revenue approximately US$30 billion.

The battlefield, as per usual, will be a court of law; the well-remunerated soldiers hold glinting law degrees.

Temu has filed a lawsuit in a Massachusetts court, accusing Shein of anti-competitive behaviour by creating exclusive contracts with some independent clothing suppliers in China which would mean Temu could not purchase clothes from these suppliers.

But, as tech commentator Ian Howard explains to Stuff’s daily podcast Newsable, the wider tensions probably come down to that old aphorism: this town ain’t big enough for the both of us.

“Shein, as many businesses do, have gone to their suppliers and said, ‘if you supply to us and want us to buy from you, then we don't want you supplying to Temu.’

“So essentially, they're trying to stop Temu from competing on the same products and being able to buy them from the same people.

“That has very much annoyed Temu, (who) have cried foul to the regulators in the US. And we shall see what happens from here.”

Newsable has, independently, spoken to commentators about both Shein and Temu - huge companies whose business models revolve around producing cheap, cutting-edge clothes that follow high fashion trends, mass-producing them at scale, and shipping them around the world.

However both companies have been roundly criticised for a medley of issues, from using influencers to launder their reputations to overseeing unsafe conditions at factories and exploiting workers.

Neither party is lacking in financial heft, so a swift outcome to this case is, according to Howard, unlikely.

“Lawyers will continue, I'm sure, to be fighting this for a fair while. And I would have thought they'll probably both come out the other side, just a little bit poorer. with tarnished reputations but probably continuing to do exactly what they're doing now.”

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.