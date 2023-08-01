Newsable: Could Musk's Twitter-meets-WeChat app actually work?

Twitter owner Elon Musk says he wants the platform to include banking and financial services, and has expressed his admiration for the Chinese app WeChat in the past

In today’s episode of Newsable: the planet is really hot, but it isn’t boiling; Musk channels WeChat; the psychology of supermarket sticker competitions; the Loch Ness Monster probably isn’t an eel.

Morning team, happy August, the greatest of all the months.

We’re well and truly in the thick of Leo season now, so I thought I would list off a couple of reasons why Leo is the best star sign:

Leo is the lion, which is the coolest animal.

Leo’s planet is the sun, which is not even a planet but nonetheless totally kicks the ass of all the other planets and also allows life to flourish on planet earth.

Famous Leos include Barack Obama, Madonna, Napoleon Bonaparte, Princess Margaret, and Coco Chanel.

I am a Leo.

If you have a differing (read: wrong) opinion please send all complaints/arguments to the contrary to emile.donovan@stuff.co.nz.

On to the show and hey, you want a highly concerning headline? July was probably the hottest month ever in recorded human history! Aha! Everything is fine! Environmental scientist Luke Harrington joins us to explain why this is all happening - and why we shouldn’t necessarily despair.

After that, the Elon Musk-owned Twitter hasn’t had the best few months, but the tech titan unveiled some ambitious - some would say dystopian - plans for the platform, which seem based on the Chinese app WeChat. We talk to Allyn Robins from Brainbox about what WeChat does, and whether it could be replicated in the western world.

As well as being Leo season, we’re also entering Supermarket Sticker Promotion Season - and in this year of 2023 the big-ticket item is … drumroll please …

Pots and pans. Might not sound that exciting, but you just KNOW the scramble to get your hands on these relatively common kitchen items is inevitably going to turn into a bloodthirsty FOMO stampede. But why is that, psychologically? What’s the explanation? Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland joins us to discuss.

And finally, a UK data analyst thinks they’ve busted the theory (from a Kiwi scientist!) that the Loch Ness Monster is actually just a giant eel.

