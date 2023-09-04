Newsable today: This is the unofficial best time to send an email

Don’t get caught out like this shocked woman – if you’ve got an important email to send, send it on a Sunday

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: Both major political parties launched their election campaigns over the weekend, so were they a flop or a hit? Tova O’Brien unpacks all! Plus we’re chatting about the latest Immigration NZ revelations, we’ve got the tale of a woman with the most perfect name for this moment in time, and we have (allegedly) the perfect time to send an email.

A study from Axios HQ (the software branch of the media company Axios, who may have popped up on your radar following this interview) that looked at 8.7 MILLION EMAILS (you read that correctly) found if you send an email on a Sunday afternoon, it has a 94% chance of getting opened.

That’s opposed to the 50-76% chance at any / all other given times.

Also on today’s show, Stuff’s powerhouse chief political correspondent, Tova O’Brien, joins us to unpack a very busy weekend filled with election campaign launches! Both Labour and National kicked into gear, so what are the main takeaways? Tova tells all.

We’re asking questions about some startling immigration news - Immigration NZ staff have told Stuff they were directed to operate with a ‘light touch’, which included ignoring some criminal convictions and/or investigations, and not to check work-visas at the border, all to make the visa processing process faster.

And there is one woman in the world right now with the most perfect name for this period in time - Barbara ‘Barbie’ Oppenheimer. Can you believe it?! And then once we got chatting about that, both Emile and I had some personal favourite examples of punters sharing names with very famous people.

