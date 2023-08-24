Newsable: reconstructing Pink Floyd using electrodes and brain signals

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

reconstructing Pink Floyd from brainwaves, political donation disparities, China's fluctuating economy, Edinburgh Fringe's best jokes

​​Mōrena squad, it’s Thursday, and if you’re looking for some musical inspiration to get you in the mood for a productive day, please do not click this link. It will certainly not provide that.

Speaking of music - some pretty amazing work by neuroscientists at the University of California, Berkeley, one of whom we talk to on the show today.

Essentially, these scientists played a song by Pink Floyd to a bunch of patients, who volunteered for the experiment.

Electrodes were placed directly onto the patients’ brain tissue, and artificial intelligence was used to decode the signals transmitted by the brain. Those signals were then used to reproduce the piece of music, based entirely on the brain signals.

Sound complicated? It is! But if you’re keen to hear what the finished product sounds like - and it’s pretty amazing - tune in.

Asides from that, we look at the gnarly issue of political donations in New Zealand: a fundamental mark of free speech, but one that leads to what some commentators think is an unfair advantage for the parties that have the most well-heeled supporters.

Then Mike Jones from BNZ is here to chat about how China’s economic downturn spells bad news for New Zealand, and Jess and I pit our stand-up comedy chops against one another as we go through some of the top 10 best jokes from Edinburgh Fringe.

That’s your lot today - we’ll catch you tomorrow,

Emile

