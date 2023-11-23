What happened at OpenAI? The Sam Altman saga, explained

Over the course of a dramatic five days for the booming artificial intelligence industry, the prominent AI leader Sam Altman was ousted from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the company he co-founded – then was reinstated as CEO after investor and employee pushback.

Altman announced Wednesday that he would return to OpenAI as CEO, just days after the board forced him out and investor Microsoft offered him a job.

With Altman's return, OpenAI's board of directors has largely been replaced.

The bold overhaul of OpenAI, one of the most influential AI companies, has profound consequences for the future of the booming technology. Here's what you need to know about the Silicon Valley shake-up.

Why was Sam Altman fired?

OpenAI's board of directors abruptly forced the longtime CEO out of the company Friday.

In a blog post, the board wrote that his firing followed a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.

OpenAI executives say they were blind-sided and that the board didn't disclose the reasons for Altman's ouster in the days following the move.

According to a person familiar with the board's proceedings who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, its members had struggled to oppose Altman, who is well-connected and was in a powerful position.

It wasn't the first time Altman has been fired from an organisation he led, contributing to his reputation in Silicon Valley as both a revered tactician and as a polarising figure.

Soon after being fired on Friday, Altman posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he "loved" his time at OpenAI and that his tenure there had been "transformative" for him.

Microsoft, OpenAI's largest investor, quickly announced that it had hired Altman to lead AI research, along with former OpenAI president Greg Brockman. Brockman resigned from OpenAI on Friday in solidarity with Altman.

But amid all the reshuffling, Altman was continuing negotiations with OpenAI to broker a return to the company.

OK, then why is Altman back at OpenAI?

After significant pushback from employees and investors, Altman was reinstated as CEO early Wednesday morning. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, OpenAI said it was "collaborating to figure out the details."

The deal appointed a largely new board of directors, absent Altman. Brockman also will rejoin the company, he posted on X.

Altman's reinstatement comes after nearly all OpenAI employees signed an open letter calling for his return - and threatening to join Microsoft if Altman was not restored as CEO.

Who is Larry Summers, and who are the other new OpenAI board members?

The initial new board of directors at OpenAI includes Bret Taylor, the former chair of Twitter's board before its takeover by Elon Musk, Larry Summers, the former US Treasury secretary, and Adam D'Angelo, the chief executive of Quora – one of the board members who voted to oust Altman.

Summers has been vocal about artificial intelligence, warning that it is likely to lead to major disruption in the job market much earlier than many forecasters anticipate.

He also serves on the board of Block, a payments firm started by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, as well as the software company Skillsoft Corp, roles that have put him in contact with numerous Silicon Valley investors.

In 2017, Summers excoriated Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump's treasury secretary, for remarks suggesting AI would not replace jobs in the US for a half-century or more.

"Mnuchin's comment about the lack of impact of technology on jobs is to economics approximately what global climate change denial is to atmospheric science or what creationism is to biology," Summers wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.

Summers stoked controversy in 2005 when he made comments at a conference about why women have been under-represented in STEM, suggesting that it may stem in part from differences between men and women.

He later apologised for "not having weighed" his comments more carefully.

Summers resigned the next year from his role as president of Harvard University after a tumultuous tenure that also included clashes with faculty members.

With the exception of D'Angelo, the new board replaces the previous board members – company chief scientist Ilya Sutskever; Helen Toner, the director of strategy and foundational research grants for the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University; and Tasha McCauley, whose LinkedIn profile says she began work as an adjunct senior management scientist at the Rand Corp earlier this year.

Altman and Brockman were both members of OpenAI's previous board before departing the company late last week.

Who owns OpenAI?

OpenAI created ChatGPT, a popular chatbot that has taken the tech world by storm, generating a flood of investment and interest in AI.

OpenAI was created in San Francisco in 2015 as a nonprofit organisation trying to build "artificial general intelligence," or AGI, which is essentially software that is as smart as humans.

Its original mission was to prevent advanced AI from being monopolised by huge corporations.

OpenAI has a unique governing structure, which it adopted in 2019.

It created a for-profit subsidiary that allowed investors a return on the money they invested in OpenAI but capped how much they could get back, with the rest flowing back into the company's nonprofit entity.

The company's structure also allows OpenAI's nonprofit board to govern the activities of the for-profit entity, including giving it the power to fire the chief executive.

What does all this mean for Microsoft?

Microsoft, OpenAI's largest investor, quickly hired Altman and Brockman to lead an advanced AI team after the pair departed OpenAI late last week.

After Altman was reinstated, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella posted that the company was "encouraged" by the change to OpenAI's board.

"Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission," he wrote in a post on X.

"We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners."

Before Altman's reinstating, analysts were optimistic that things were likely to work out well for Microsoft as the largest investor in OpenAI.

"We think Microsoft is well positioned regardless of whether Sam Altman returns to OpenAI, or if he builds out a new AI business at Microsoft with the hundreds of OpenAI employees who indicated they would leave OpenAI to join Microsoft," analysts from financial services group Macquarie wrote in a note Monday.

What part did employees and their open letter play?

OpenAI employees vocally protested Altman's firing and the subsequent departure of Brockman. More than 700 employees of the roughly 770-person company signed a letter that called for the current board to resign and for Altman to be reinstated.

"Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI," the employees wrote in the letter. "We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgement and care for our mission and employees."

Employees threatened to quit and join Altman at Microsoft if their demands were not met.