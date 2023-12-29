Festive celebrations go online as mobile data usage climbs

OneNZ mobile users across the country turned to their phones on Christmas and Boxing Day as data usage peaked during 8pm and 9pm, the service provider stated. (File photo)

Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations went online after real-life and in-person celebrations with mobile data usage peaking at 8pm and 9pm, cellular service provider OneNZ reported.

There was a 17% surge in mobile data usage in Queenstown and Wanaka on December 25 and 26, as compared to the previous four weeks.

This amounted to approximately 36.78 Tera Bytes (TB) of data, 5.5TB more than the previous four-week period.

Supplied One NZ’s network map for Wanaka and Queenstown.

“We always see a spike in data usage for Southland, Queenstown Lakes and the Central Otago area for the festive period as people visiting the area use their mobile to connect with friends and family over the festive period,” a One NZ spokesperson said,

Across the country, there was a 23% increase in data usage on Christmas and Boxing Day as compared to the same period last year.

This was a surge from 2054TB last year to 2519TB this year.

On both days, data usage peaked at 8pm with 79TB used and 9pm with 86TB used throughout the country.