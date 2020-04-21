Coronavirus: Concerns contact tracing app could breach privacy

Concerns have been raised that the introduction of contact tracing apps to track the spread of Covid-19 could breach Kiwis' privacy.

Former President of the Bar Association, Clive Elliot QC told Stuff, he was concerned about the Government setting up a technology system to replace the overloaded manual contact tracing system, and said more information was needed.

"We know very little information about the technology used and all we know is that it's the 'Singapore model'," Elliot said.

The QC said the Government should not be using Singapore as an example and should instead look to examples used in Europe, which has a stronger tradition of respecting people's privacy.

POOL VISION Commissioner Mike Bush says police can track those returning from overseas through their smartphones, but only with their consent.

In Singapore, the TraceTogether app uses Bluetooth signals to detect people who may have been exposed to the virus, while in China, authorities used drones to ensure people were complying with the lockdown orders.

"China and India have really taken hard line approaches with proximity tracing," Elliot said.

Contact tracing has become a critical part of the response to the spread of Covid-19, and there has been widespread concern it has lagged behind other measures, such as border control and testing for the virus.

On Monday, a critical report by infectious disease physician, Dr Ayesha Verrall revealed the Government's manual system was overloaded by fewer than 100 daily coronavirus cases.

To tackle this, Verrall said a smartphone app was being built by the ministry and developers, but the company was not named and no further details were given.

She said any app would need to be quickly developed and piloted, and taken up by a large number of New Zealanders to be effective.

There was potential to use both an app, which recorded people's close contacts through Bluetooth detection of another phone, and an app which used QR-codes to scan people onto public transport or cafes, tracing their movements.

Ore Huiying In Singapore, contract tracing technology has been used to detect people who may have been exposed to the virus.

While Elliot agreed there were benefits to such technology, there were also significant risks.

"Around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has become a battleground over whether monitoring/state surveillance or privacy should take precedence," he said.

"While New Zealand should use all the tools at its disposal, including technology, we need to find the right balance between more effective contact tracing and privacy. That means ensuring that any legislation has adequate privacy safeguards."

One of his main concerns was around how people's data would be used and how the technology could quickly become a tool for monitoring people.

SUPPLIED Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says he is working with the developers and officials on the Covid Card contact tracing concept.

He said any legislation set should only be used to trace people with the virus and should not be used to police people breaching lockdown.

"It's a slippery slope," Elliot said.

"Whatever legislation is set needs to have a sunset provision ... it's easy to say we need to do this now to beat the virus [and then keep it in place afterwards]."

Elliot was concerned such legislation may not be given an end date, comparing it to the high-powered surveillance systems set up in the United States after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Last week, Privacy Commissioner John Edwards said his office was working with developers of the Covid Card contact tracing concept to ensure it had good information about privacy implications.

On Tuesday, Edwards told Stuff, no legislation had been introduced to track the public's privacy and any uptake of any technology would be voluntary.

"This has to be driven by demand not supply ... we are seeing right across the Western world that the success depends on the uptake."

"You're not going to get the uptake if you can't guarantee that it won't be used past the pandemic," he said.

The Commissioner said if a technology solution could help minimise the ongoing economic impact and get people back into work, people were more likely to be keen.

He said the technology would be increasingly useful as the country moves through the differing Covid-19 alert levels.