'Significant' number of Gmail users report error messages

Gmail users are receiving error messages and other “unexpected behaviour” when trying to use the email platform.

Google is experiencing technical issues, causing its email platform to cut out for some users.

The tech giant became aware of a “significant” number of users receiving error messages, high latency and other “unexpected behaviour” on Tuesday morning.

The service was restored for some users just before midday, with a resolution expected for all users by 1pm.

“We expect to resolve the problem affecting a significant subset of users of Gmail at 12/16/20, 1:00 PM. Please note that this time frame is an estimate and may change,” an update shared at 12.09pm on Google Workspace Status Dashboard read.

Downdetector, which monitors reported web issues, noted an increase in gmail problems from 9am.

Sixty-seven per cent of those who reported issues to the platform had issues receiving messages, 30 per cent had trouble logging in, and 2 per cent were experiencing difficulties with attachments.

The issues come a day after the tech company suffered a worldwide outage that affected Google Calendar, YouTube, and Gmail.

The authentication system outage lasted approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue, a spokesperson for Google told The Guardian.

The issue caused log-in services such as Gmail and Google Calendar to be unavailable to users entirely. Those using third-party platforms that use Google authentication weren’t able to log in either.

Smart home devices were also impacted by the outage