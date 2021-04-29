New Google trial will send earthquake alerts to Android phones in New Zealand

Google’s quake alert system for Android phones will be rolled out in New Zealand from April 28.

Earthquake nearby. Expect shaking. Estimated magnitude 6.1, about 20km away.

That’s the sort of message Kiwis could get from a major earthquake alert system Google is rolling out to Android phones from today.

Google has chosen New Zealand and Greece to trial its new system, which uses mobile phones to detect seismic waves, then centralises and assesses the information and warns users according to their location.

Boone Spooner, a product manager on the Google team that devised the system, said the crucial few seconds’ warning could give people a chance to find safety.

“We should be able to tell users when there’s shaking serious enough that they should drop, cover and hold, or get to higher ground,” he said.

“When a quake is spreading, the detection will start at the epicentre and run outwards.”

Phones that use Android – the Google-backed smartphone operating system – already contain accelerometers that detect the speed and detection of movement.

Spooner said the technology effectively used these to turn phones into seismographs.

Craig Simcox/Stuff A brick house lies in ruins in the suburb of Huntsbury, Christchurch, after the February 2011 earthquake.

“If the phone detects shaking that it thinks may be an earthquake, it sends out a signal to our detection server, along with a coarse location of where the shaking occurred.”

iPhone users will not be part of the system.

Spooner said while there was “no such thing as predicting earthquakes”, early alerts could save lives.

Depending on the size and type of quake and how far away the quake epicentre was, people could get several seconds of warning.

Even at the epicentre, some warning could be possible if phones pick up early quake movements, he said.

The phones will detect the faster-moving primary waves (p-waves) before the slower-moving but more destructive secondary waves (s-waves) arrive. This means even offshore quakes can be detected.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Google has chosen New Zealand and Greece to trial its quake alert and detection system.

Trials in Los Angeles had already shown very accurate detection, he said.

The system will be triggered by quakes of magnitude 4.5 or more.

People will then be able to click through from the alert for more details, a map, and advice.

If communication infrastructure collapses, the system would still work if it has been triggered first, Spooner said.

While Google trials launched last year in the United States have used detection or alert phone systems, the new trial will be the first to combine the two aspects.

It is expected to take several days to roll out.

Android users with using an operating system of OS5 (Lollipop) or above will be able to use the system if their locator tracking is switched on.

Using not wanting to receive the alerts will be able to switch them off in their device settings.

Spooner said Google chose New Zealand and Greece because both have sufficient quakes and Android users. Even iPhone users would benefit if they had people nearby with Androids, he said.

An undersea ROV has been brought in to help research on the tsunami and earthquake risk posed by the Hikurangi subduction zone off the North Island east coast.

Google has a team standing by ready to assess the system.

The governments of both New Zealand and Greece had been made aware of the trial but were not involved, Spooner said.

Google’s system is separate to New Zealand’s mobile emergency warning scheme, which delivers alerts sent out by civil defence authorities.