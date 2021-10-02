What is the point of Amazon's new robot, Astro?

Opinion: Amazon debuted its robot Astro this week, and the question I keep asking myself isn't “when can I buy one?” It's “what's the point?”

And I can't come up with a good answer. In fact, I'm not convinced Amazon can either.

Astro - a name that many think Amazon lifted from the dog in the space-age cartoon, The Jetsons - is pretty limited in what it can do.

READ MORE:

* Amazon investment: New Zealand has 10 years to supercharge our SaaS sector

* Infrastructure and 'talent' why Amazon selected Auckland for $7.5b investment

* Amazon introduces new Wall-E-like robot Astro



First of all, it has wheels. Which limits its biggest selling point, “bringing Alexa to you”, to one level of your house, as it can't scale stairs.

Even when Astro is next to you, its usefulness still seems pretty limited. Astra has a 10.1-inch HD screen, stereo speakers, a microphone, a periscope camera (that extends to 106.68cm from the floor), and a detachable cup holder.

That's it.

SUPPLIED Amazon's Astro robot is pretty limited in what it can do.

And this “robot”, Amazon is trying to convince us, is the future we've all been waiting for.

I'm not buying it. Literally. Which is just as well, because there’s no confirmed release date for Astro coming to New Zealand.

Amazon is stating it will only be available in limited quantities, and it plans “to start granting invitations and shipping devices to customers in the US later this year”.

Despite the lack of availability and the undeniable novelty of having a thing with a screen that can deliver drinks and snacks to another room with as little effort as “Astro, take this to the lounge”. Its US$1,449.99 (NZ$2110.53) asking price is insane.

It's a shame because I think Amazon is on the right track with domestic robots.

During the launch event, one of Astro's engineers told a story of an early product meeting where everyone agreed that robots would be part of the home in as little as 10 years' time (I agree). And this, we're told, was the rationale for the project.

SUPPLIED The Astro will only be available in limited quantities, Amazon says.

It's not hard to imagine a future where we're spending thousands, possibly tens of thousands, of dollars on domestic robots.

The important difference, I think, is that the consumers will only pay for domestic robots that make life easier. Which is a flowery way of saying they need to do chores. Not just an Echo Show on wheels.

Put a built-in vacuum cleaner on Astro, for example, and it's a product that looks infinitely more appealing.

Give it arms that are smart enough to do the dishes, fold clothes, or even cook dinner, and Amazon can name its price for Astro. And millions (perhaps billions) of people around the world will gladly pay for it.

But Astro, in its current form, is not the future. Despite the hype that inevitably comes with Amazon launching a robot.

Will Astro ever become that robot?

I wouldn't bet against it. Amazon has a knack of figuring things out. Amazon, after all, is a trillion-dollar company that started as an online bookstore 25 years ago, and now it's the biggest online shopping site in the world.

It's the same company that financed its former CEO's mission into space on a rocket that it built itself. Engineering and ambition (and sales) are what Amazon is all about.

SUPPLIED Astro’s US$1,449.99 (NZ$2110.53) asking price is insane.

So while Astro looks like a flop on wheels to me, it's exciting to know that one of the world's biggest tech companies is working on a domestic robot.

Even if it is light years off the pace right now.