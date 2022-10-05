Mesh or extender? How your wifi setup affects broadband performance

The good news is that fibre broadband is now in more Kiwi homes than ever before.

But while Chorus has now made fibre available to 1.32 million homes and businesses, some customers may struggle with dead spots or weak signals, especially those with big houses or multiple levels. And concrete walls, stairways, flooring – many of the bits that make up the building, in other words – get in the way and can diminish the signal strength.

That's why a good wifi setup is crucial for a great broadband experience.

Older wifi modems that run on the 5Ghz wavelength typically don't offer a strong signal beyond a radius of 15 metres. Even good modern ones have their limitations, especially when it comes to distance (or reach). A better solution, therefore, is a mesh router or a wifi extender.

So what's best for you?

UNSPLASH Every node in a mesh overlaps with other nodes, replicating the wifi signal and blanketing your home with strong 'bars' throughout.

Mesh router (with pros and cons)

The mesh 'route', so to speak, typically requires buying a new purpose-designed router. It becomes a mesh because additional devices (called access points or nodes) are 'daisy chained', creating a single seamless wifi network expandable over even the biggest homes. Every node overlaps with other nodes, replicating the wifi signal and blanketing your home with strong 'bars' throughout.

The 'mesh' is so-named because if one node stops working, the system automatically reroutes itself to another for continued efficient signal distribution.

Pros

Entire home or business wifi coverage with enough nodes

Eliminate dead spots

Add and remove nodes at will

Easy set-up and configuration process

Cons

Mesh systems cost more

Every node needs to be plugged in somewhere

123RF Where an extender differs from a mesh network is that it grabs the wifi from your router, then makes a 'new' network in its broadcast area.

Wifi extender

Mesh systems are very good, but for some wifi customers, an extender can and will do the trick cheaply and relatively painlessly. This is especially true for those who don't want to chuck the existing modem but have a dead spot (or two) causing frustration.

Where an extender differs from a mesh network is that it grabs the wifi from your router, then makes a 'new' network in its broadcast area, relaying internet and other traffic between the router and the 'new' network and your access device. Instead of one network SSID (Service Set Identifier – your network's name), you'll have two or more. While most smart phones and other devices will switch from one to the other as you move around, this can and does cause some interruption. You'll see it as lag in a video stream, or stuttering in a call or Zoom meeting.

Pros

Cheap and cheerful signal improvement

Compact and innocuous – an extender is small and looks an electrical adapter

Cons

'Handover' between networks can cause service interruption

Configuration can be more difficult

Your home network is more complex

With more devices connected to home wifi than ever before, inadequate signal anywhere on your property is a potential source of annoyance. Solutions are available from many electronics shops and some ISPs provide them as an add on to broadband plans – talk to them about which option might be right for your needs.

Curious to know just how connected your home is? The Chorus data calculator shows how much internet your household uses and helps identify the best broadband for your needs: https://www.chorus.co.nz/data-calculator#/