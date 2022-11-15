Supporting rangatahi to reach their digital dreams with One Good Kiwi

Digital Future Aotearoa is on a quest to equip every child in Aotearoa New Zealand with the digital skills they need to thrive.

Digital literacy is an essential life skill. From internet banking and online shopping to distance learning and keeping in touch with loved ones, so many facets of our daily lives require access to the online world.

But as the planet becomes increasingly digitalised, some of us are being left behind. In fact, recent research shows that around 1 million New Zealanders don't have what they need to participate in the digital world, whether that's technological skills, an internet connection or even a device. That means a million Kiwis are missing out on the chance to live more connected lives, not to mention vital opportunities to upskill and grow their careers.

But one charity, Digital Future Aotearoa, is working hard to change this. Their team is on a quest to equip every child in Aotearoa New Zealand with the digital skills they need to thrive and funding through a new charitable initiative - One Good Kiwi - is helping them achieve this.

"If you aren't able to access the online world, you'll be left behind because you aren't able to participate in education, the economy and everyday life," explains Digital Future Aotearoa general manager Bronwyn Scott.

"Our mission is to raise the digital capability of Aotearoa and we do that by providing educational opportunities to tamariki and rangatahi in not just digital literacy but moving from being passive consumers to active creators of technology.

"Creating a positive relationship with technology from a young age means our children will carry that enthusiasm through life and will be able to have more options available to them in the future."

There are a raft of ways Digital Future Aotearoa is helping tackle this skills gap. They operate several innovative programmes including Code Club Aotearoa (free weekly 'learn to code' sessions for tamariki) and Digital Kete (an online basket of cool digital resources that boosts learners' digital technologies skills). There's also Recycle a Device, a resource recovery programme that not only gets fit-for-purpose devices into the hands of those who need them but helps high school students learn in-demand tech engineering and refurbishment skills.

"We also work in partnership with other like-minded and equity-focused organisations as we know that in order for someone to become digitally skilled, there needs to be motivation, access (to a device and the internet), skills and trust. By collaborating we can ensure wrap-around support is given," Scott says.

Participating in One New Zealand's digital charity platform One Good Kiwi is a great example. Each month Vodafone (which will become One New Zealand in early 2023) gives away $100k to a selection of rangatahi-focused charities. All the public needs to do is choose (by giving tokens) where the money is distributed.

One Good Kiwi is a new, fun and innovative way for New Zealanders to get involved in charitable giving. Recent research by One New Zealand showed that the biggest barrier to entry for New Zealanders who want to give to charity is their own personal finances, which is unsurprising as the cost of living continues to rise. Through One Good Kiwi, users can vote using digital tokens on the charities they think are the most deserving of $100,000 each month - with $1.2 million being given to charity by Vodafone (soon to be One New Zealand) every year.

"A few thousand dollars can pay a charity worker's wage for a month. These donations can be the difference between us being able to offer our services to the community or not," Scott says. It's why an initiative like One Good Kiwi is so valuable to organisations like hers.

According to Scott, support from large organisations like One New Zealand makes a real difference in the impact Digital Future Aotearoa can have on creating better digital outcomes for New Zealand.

"There are thousands of Kiwi kids and rangatahi who have been part of the DFA whānau since 2014, and who have digital skills which will lay a good foundation for success later in life. There's so much potential for our young people. They're innovators, entrepreneurial thinkers, creative and love telling a good story – but you can't be what you can't see, especially so if you don't know about the possibilities available."

When it comes to the tech sector, these possibilities are almost limitless – we just need organisations like Digital Future Aotearoa and innovative platforms like One Good Kiwi to help us level the playing field.

Keen to show your support for Digital Future Aotearoa, but can't afford to part with your own hard-earned cash? Give some of One NZ's instead, when they're back on the One Good Kiwi app in December.

Find out more at digitalfutureaotearoa.nz and onegoodkiwi.nz

