Five simple ways to get a faster connection at home

Connectivity frustrations really build up, but they don't have to.

Zoom suddenly cuts out. Netflix stops to buffer right before the action. Lag means you struggle to game online.

These frustrations really build up, but they don't have to. There are actually quite a few little things you can do around the home to improve your broadband speed - some take only a few minutes to organise.

Check out these five tips to see what will work in your home.

1. Ethernet cable

One of the simplest ways to stabilise your broadband connection and increase speeds is to, well, plug in! Ethernet (that's the cable that goes from your computer to the modem) tends to be much faster than wi-fi and the cables are quite cheap to purchase.

Not near the modem? You may be able to mimic the effect with an ethernet over power adapter, which transmits an internet signal over your home's electrical cables.

2. Modem placement

Your modem is like a little radio tower, emitting signals for your devices to hear. These signals can't travel very far, though, and don't pass well through obstructions.

So, to optimise your wi-fi signal in the home, try to place your modem roughly in the middle of the house and as clear as possible from nearby obstructions (i.e. don't put it in a cupboard, or behind furniture). You may also find that cordless phones, microwaves and other electronic devices cause interference.

Basically, the closer you are or the fewer walls in the way, the better your signal will be.

PEXELS If you have a real need for speed, it may be time to upgrade your modem.

3. Mesh system

Can't optimise your modem placement any further? Pick up a wi-fi extender or mesh system. These devices extend the range of your modem by basically adding more of those little radio towers we mentioned earlier.

Well-known brands include Linksys, TP-Link and Netgear, although there are plenty more on the market at all price ranges. Generally, they're quite easy to set up, and you can often control them through your phone.

4. Wi-Fi 6

If you have a real need for speed, it may be time to upgrade your modem. By switching from a Wi-Fi 5 modem - which is what you probably already have - to a Wi-Fi 6 modem, you could get the capacity for considerably more speed plus more simultaneous device connections.

Reception range is similar between Wi-Fi 5 and 6, although you can get Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems to extend that out if need be.

PEXELS Fibre 300 clocks in latency at just 36 on League of Legends, making it the difference between getting the kill or being taken down by the enemy team.

5. Get on fibre

Of course, all of the above may only take you so far - it could be your broadband connection to blame. ADSL and VDSL were two common non-fibre connections, with ADSL offering download speeds rarely higher than 25 Mbps, and VDSL averaging at about twice that, according to the Commerce Commission. Fibre 300, meanwhile, averages at about 315 Mbps, and Fibre Max goes as high as 856 Mbps.

More importantly, latency. Fibre 300 clocks in at just 36 on League of Legends and 38 for Fortnight, with Fibre Max about the same. Compared to nearly double those numbers for ADSL and VDSL, it might be the difference between getting the kill or being taken down by the enemy team.

Even better, installation is often free. Just ask your internet service provider if it's available for your home.

So how fast is your connection? To test your broadband speed, head to the Chorus Speed Test and find out.

